Mittwoch, 23.08.2023
WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Stuttgart
23.08.23
09:42 Uhr
17,930 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
23.08.2023 | 09:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum due to rights issue (205/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Swedish Orphan
Biovitrum AB (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum) published on August 22, 2023, and may
be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has decided on a rights
issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders whereby shareholders
are entitled to one (1) new share for every seven (7) shares held. The
subscription price is SEK 142.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is August 28,
2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options,
regular and gross return forwards/futures in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI). 

For further information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1161579
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
