EHR will connect Bon Secours Health System for improved care, safety, and efficiency

Bon Secours Health System, one of the largest providers of private healthcare in Ireland, will implement MEDITECH Expanse as the foundation of its clinical transformation project. The Electronic Health Record (EHR) will replace its current combination of multiple platforms and paper documentation to establish one integrated healthcare record.

The Expanse platform is a key component of Bon Secours Health System's 2025 Strategic Plan which includes leveraging state-of-the-art equipment and technology for enhanced clinical care, patient safety, efficiencies, and patient experience. The organisation named the EHR project 'BonsConnect.'

"Bon Secours Health System continues to be unrivalled in the quality of our service, combining the latest medical technologies and approaches with compassionate and personalised medical care," said Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive Bill Maher. "BonsConnect is the next step in our digital journey and will change how care is delivered at our five hospitals, including our new hospital in Limerick, due to open in 2025. This will lead to improved clinical decision-making, more efficient and accurate clinical documentation, and an increased level of access to the right information by the right person at the right time."

Expanse will provide seamless integration between clinicians, specialties, and the system's five hospitals, benefiting the 300,000 patients Bon Secours Health Systems cares for annually. As part of the EHR plan, Bon Secours Health System will implement Expanse Oncology, an outpatient solution that provides specialty-specific workflows, decision support, and mobile access to patient data.

"We are excited that Bon Secours Health System has selected MEDITECH Expanse as the EHR to lead its digital transformation journey, and we look forward to supporting them in their mission to improve the health and well-being of their communities," said MEDITECH Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Helen Waters. "Our new partnership provides an extraordinary opportunity to work together and use the latest technology to drive patient-centred care, improve patient access, and enhance the clinician experience while ensuring equitable access to quality care across the communities they serve."

To help support this digital transformation, the health system announced 30 new jobs with a further 30 positions to be created in September.

Find out more about MEDITECH's global impact and how its customers are leveraging Expanse to transform care.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH systems have been deployed in some of Ireland's most prestigious private hospitals for over two decades. Expanse, the world's most intuitive and interoperable EHR, positions organisations for the next digital era, enabling care across settings, designing cloud-based systems to drive better outcomes, and providing mobile, personalised solutions to improve efficiency for an overburdened workforce. See why organisations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse to meet the challenges of a new era in healthcare, boosting the productivity and satisfaction of their physicians, nurses, and staff. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn and visit: ehr.meditech.com/global/meditech-uk-ireland.

About Bon Secours Health System

As Ireland's largest independent hospital group, Bon Secours Health System is renowned for the quality of its service provision coupled with a rich tradition in healthcare. Bon Secours Health System CLG is a not-for-profit organisation with its mission centred on providing compassionate, world-class medical treatment to all those it serves. With more than 4,000 staff and 500 leading consultants, Bon Secours treats more than 300,000 patients annually in its five modern acute hospitals in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Tralee, and Dublin, as well as a Care Village in Cork. For more information, visit bonsecours.ie.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230823753783/en/

Contacts:

Robin Montville, rmontville@meditech.com