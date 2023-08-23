DJ Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (WSRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Aug-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 22-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 81.3702 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38715573 CODE: WSRI LN ISIN: LU1861134382 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI LN Sequence No.: 266494 EQS News ID: 1709561 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 23, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)