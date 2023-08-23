Since 2019 the International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) is a German foundation working to enable growing numbers of Cancer Patients worldwide to get access to highly effective diagnostics and treatments in Radiomolecular Precision Oncology. ICPO believes that scaling patient access can best be achieved through building a global community and international network of Precision Oncology Centers based on shared passion, knowledge, standards, training, and blueprints, essentially building a common operating model for dedicated and optimized Precision Oncology Centers.

On October 12th and 13th, 2023, the ICPO Foundation will be hosting its 3rd ICPO Forum for Theranostics in Precision Oncology physical in the heart of the Science Campus in Garching Munich next to the medical isotopes production reactors that is the world largest Lutetium-177 production facility recently opened. Over 200 hundred participants are expected to attend from Europe, India, China, the Middle East, the US, Canada, and other locations around the globe, while more than 15 industry sponsors are kindly supporting the event. The goal is to connect participants across all horizons, including industry, academia, as well as medical and patient societies, associations, foundations, investors, and philanthropists.

By attending the ICPO Forum, one recognizes the Paradigm Shift to Precision Oncology and lives up to its promises: earlier, more accurate diagnosis, more informed and involved patients, better predictable outcomes, low side-effects, sustainable health economics, and longer survival with preserved quality of life.

Ultimately, the ICPO Foundation brings its Community together and thrives to fulfill its mission to accelerate the paradigm shift in Oncology by implementing a more effective patient-centered focus around new Radio Theranostics technologies, this to all patients in need irrespectively of race, country, social status and all else.

The program of the 3rd ICPO Forum has been designed to encompass different viewpoints in order to understand and shape the future growth of Radio Theranostics together. After official addresses, the stage will be set with keynote lectures by world-class nuclear medicine and oncology experts from Germany (Professor Dr. Richard P. Baum and Professor Dr. Matthias Eiber), Australia (Professor Dr. Andrew Scott) and USA (Professor Dr. Oliver Sartor). In the first sessions, the ICPO Foundation will then officially launch its ICPO Academy and present an overview of international certified centers initiatives, including the development of the ICPO Centers network. The following sessions will be articulated around efforts towards increased patient access, innovation and technology advances, supply chain scale up and delivery of radiopharmaceuticals up to the bedside. The Forum sessions will be complemented by constructive multidisciplinary panel discussions aimed at opening new avenues to critical global issues for patient care today in the field of Radiomolecular Precision Oncology. Moreover, the award ceremony of the 2nd Maurits W. Geerlings Next Generation Award for Outstanding Research and Contributions to Actinium-225 Radiopharmaceuticals will take place during the ICPO Forum.

With its 3rd Forum edition, the ICPO stands more than ever for its mission to support the community, science, training, and expansion of patient access worldwide in Precision Oncology in an inclusive and collaborative approach!

All valuable information to make a donation or become a friend, supporter, or partner of the ICPO Foundation can be found on the website www.icpo.foundation.

