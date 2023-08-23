Head of Belgian Biotech Firm Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2023 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards, Marc Dechamps, the CEO of Belgian biotech firm Bioxodes, receives an acknowledgment as he is named 'Biotechnology CEO of the Year - Europe'. Marc Dechamps was the outright winner in his category, for his ground-breaking work in the field of thrombo-inflammation or stroke.

The aim of the awards programme is to identify and honour the most respected C- Level executives from around the globe, across a wide variety of sectors. Unlike other business awards schemes that celebrate the overall successes of a company, here the spotlight is on the individuals who lead them. The intention is to give worthy business leaders the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar successes.

Under Dechamps' leadership, Bioxodes is developing a ground-breaking treatment for haemorrhagic strokes by preventing blood clots and inflammation. This innovative new drug candidate, called Ir- CPI, has been developed as the result of intensive research into the feeding behaviours of ticks.

A career biologist with more than 35 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Marc Dechamps is driving a revolution in this kind of medication.

A major downside of anticoagulant drugs - which prevent clots by thinning the blood - is that they increase the risk of bleeding in patients. Ticks feed on the blood of their prey, which in most other creatures would carry a risk of clotting once inside the body. Bioxodes' analysis of the insects discovered molecules that prevented the formation of clots without increasing the risk of bleeding, whilst also providing an anti-inflammatory effect.

Bioxodes has harnessed this protein to develop this new therapeutic solution, which address both neuroinflammation and blood clot formation in patients with haemorrhagic stroke.

This is a landmark in the field because until now, no specific treatment had been established for patients with haemorrhagic stroke and their management is primarily supportive. Moreover, no anticoagulants can be given during the first hours after onset. By offering a solution to all of these problems, the discovery is set to become a huge asset in treating ICH patients.

Marc Dechamps has worked with some of the world's biggest pharma corporations including GSK and ViiV Healthcare, undertaking market development for novel products aimed at the treatment of infectious diseases, immunological disorders, central nervous system disorders, vaccines and cancer. The eminent entrepreneur is driven by a passion to help patients all over the world enjoy a better quality of life.

To find out more about the science behind and the work of Bioxodes, visit https://bioxodes.com/

https://bioxodes.com/

