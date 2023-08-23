CRIOnline: 'Silk Road Rediscovery Tour of Beijing' 2023 Kicks Off

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of August 21, the launching ceremony of the 2023 "Rediscovery Tour of Beijing" event was unveiled on the banks of the Liangma River in Beijing. This event was hosted by the Information Office of Beijing Municipality and organized by CRI Online of China Media Group. The event is participated by influencers from Serbia, Romania, Austria, Thailand, Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Zimbabwe and other countries. The intention is to promote cultural exchanges, and show the world how Beijing has developed along with the Chinese path to modernization.

The "Silk Road Rediscovery Tour of Beijing" event is part of Beijing's implementation plan for the Belt and Road Initiative. Since 2016, the event has attracted a total of 111 international influencers from 49 countries along the Belt and Road. The event has become a vital window to show Beijing's image of openness, inclusiveness, cooperation, development, and shared destiny, as well as an important platform for exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations.

Ioan Budura, former Editor-in-Chief of the Department of Culture, Radio Romania and a famous sinologist, spoke on behalf of foreign influencers. He said that this event would provide him with rich and substantial materials and ideas for telling Chinese stories, and he believed that this trip would definitely be fruitful.

This year's "Silk Road Rediscovery Tour of Beijing" will last from August 21 to 26. During the event, the influencers will visit the Beijing Municipal Service Center, Chaowai Street Community Service Center, Beijing Stock Exchange, Daxing International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone, "Two Zones" Meeting Room of Beijing Municipal Administrative Center and other places to learn about Beijing's construction achievements in the past ten years since the proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative, and experience for themselves the practice of the Chinese path to modernization in Beijing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192252/image_1.jpg

