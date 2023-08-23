Experience the Art of Portrait Shooting with OPPO's Reno10 5G this World Photography Day

- This World Photography Day on 19th August, OPPO encourages users to capture memorable moments using the cutting-edge imaging capabilities of the Reno10 5G

- Boasting a large 64MP Main Camera sensor and a 32MP IMX709 Telephoto Portrait Camera, users can enjoy improved image clarity and an overall enhanced portrait experience

- The Reno10 5G reinforces the Reno series' reputation as The Portrait Expert, pushing the boundaries of smartphone camera technology

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 6.6 billion users worldwide, smartphones have emerged as the prevalent camera choice, reshaping user expectations for mobile photography.[1] In this ever-evolving landscape, OPPO stands at the forefront, consistently pioneering cutting-edge imaging innovations that cater to these changing demands. As World Photography Day approaches on 19th August, the global technology brand encourages photography enthusiasts worldwide to embrace their creativity and capture memorable moments using the latest addition to its popular Reno series, the Reno10 5G.

The OPPO Reno series has established itself as the go-to choice for creators, providing a platform for both amateurs and experts to capture breathtaking portraits. Building upon this legacy, the Reno10 5G takes this commitment to the next level by introducing an upgraded Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System that sets a new standard for mobile photography.

Setting the Reno10 5G apart is the 32MP IMX709 Telephoto Portrait Camera, a true game-changer that elevates every photography experience. With a 2X optical zoom capability, users can immerse themselves in the world of portrait photography, capturing high-resolution photos at professional 47mm portrait focal lengths. This feature brings a touch of realism to every portrait, ensuring natural and undistorted images with stunning realism. The Reno10 5G harnesses the power of its groundbreaking cameras, allowing users to effortlessly capture crystal clear photos with exceptional detail, even in low-light settings.

With the combination of the 2X optical zoom on the Telephoto Portrait Camera and the enhanced Portrait Mode, the Reno10 5G empowers users to effortlessly capture natural, ultra-clear portraits smoothly in any scenario. This reaffirms the Reno series' reputation as The Portrait Expert, as OPPO continuously pushes the boundaries of smartphone camera technology, allowing users to preserve cherished moments in stunning detail for a lifetime.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

