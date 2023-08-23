Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2023) - Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss hosted secure and private communications platform, is pleased announce that it has launched an updated version of its Sekur.com website with new "Products" pages for each of the three solutions: SekurMail, SekurVPN and SekurMessenger.

The new website includes a full mini site for each privacy and security communications with a more detailed explanation of each solution. This has resulted in increased traffic to the website and increased conversion as well. The Company is continuing to improve its website as it plans to add new videos describing each solution.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, said: "We are excited to release a new version of our site Sekur website with an expanded explanation for each solution, which increases time spent on the site and conversion as well. This is part of the strategy and roadmap we have set out for 2023, which is to stick to our budget for 2023, maximize our cash, increase sales based on SEO and digital media marketing, improve content, increase site visits and conversion rate. We are now seeing the beginnings of the strategy bearing fruit and are very encouraged to stick to our strategy. Our site visits are increasing, and our conversion rate is increasing as well. This is also combined with the per user purchase of multiple solutions, where we are getting a higher average revenue per user. We are looking forward to continuing to improve our website, and increase traffic on it, which results in higher conversions. Our prime directive is to provide private and secure communications for everyone, and, as we are not connected to any Big Tech cloud platform, we offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications without any data mining, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. We look forward to continuing offering true data privacy to all businesses and government organizations, and protect their intellectual property, and their privacy, from data miners, malicious hackers and rogue agents of foreign powers."

On April 7th 2023, the Company launched its privacy VPN solution called SekurVPN available through https://www.sekur.com . The Company has seen great success for SekurVPN for consumers, and plans to market to the SMB and enterprise in Q4, targeting the 30 million SMBs in the USA, through several digital and email marketing campaigns.

SekurVPN is meant for privacy enthousiasts and users wanting to mask their IP address and protect their Internet activities from hackers, rogue agents and industrial spies. An example would be users going to their e-banking or shopping online, using their emails, using messaging applications and wanting to have full privacy and protection from hackers hijacking their location and signal. The service guarantees that it does not use Big Tech or Hyperscalers for its functioning or hosting, it guarantees that there are no third party bundles sold with it, so no data is leaked or sold to third parties, it guarantees no traffic pulling or monitoring, and no phone number required to register to the service. Using a private VPN such as SekurVPN can reduce greatly the risk of BEC attacks for C-Level enterprise employees.

According to a study and publication on forbes.com, 66% use a VPN to help protect personal data, 80% use a VPN for increased security and 33% use a VPN to mask their internet activity. More statistics can be found on this VPN Statistics And Trends In 2023 article.

Private:

SekurVPN uses its own proprietary infrastructure and does not use any Hyperscaler or Big Tech hosting providers, unlike most other VPNs. It offers Swiss IPs only, and this guarantees that it is using only SekurVPN's own servers and routing. Other VPNs offer 100s of locations and are using Big Tech providers, compromising users' privacy. SekurVPN never monitors users' activity and never shares any data with third party service providers. By being a pure VPN, without bundled outside services, such as anti-virus, and ad-blockers, SekurVPN keeps users' information private without sharing their data with third party service providers. With SekurVPN, users do not register their phone number on the App or the web, rendering users invisible from hackers or snoopers. No phone number to register, anonymous Swiss IPs only, no data mining or traffic sharing with anyone.

Secure:

SekurVPN's secure VPN routes all your Internet traffic through SekurVPN's privately owned servers, in multiple locations in Switzerland only, and using the highest encryption industry standards, combined with its proprietary HeliX technology for added security. Encryption keys are not stored on devices and are unique at every connection. Users' passwords, confidential data and Internet surfing stay encrypted even over public untrusted internet connections.

Easy to use:

SekurVPN is extremely easy to setup and deploy. There is no country list and our interface is simplified, just tap or click the connection button. SekurVPN's no-frills but highly secure and private service gives users peace of mind without thinking about geo-locations.

In addition to SekurVPN, the company offers a bundled Sekur plan, which includes SekurMessenger and SekurMail, as a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one application, and includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications from cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger comes with a proprietary feature and technology called "Chat-By-Invite". This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite via email or SMS, a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, finance, insurance, medical, government, energy, manufacturing, trade and pharmaceutical sectors.

SekurMessenger also eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a Sekur number. The Sekur number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other Sekur users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including Sekur's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Sekur's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers, and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its own website at https://www.sekur.com, and approved distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.





