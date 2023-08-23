Regulated information - August 23, 2023 - 7:45 a.m. CET



The Agfa-Gevaert Group in Q2 2023: continued progress for the growth engines

HealthCare IT: Increase in order intake of 11%, revenue increase of 8% Quarter-on-quarter profitability improvement, but service margins under pressure due to cost inflation

Digital Print & Chemicals : Good performance of the ZIRFON and Digital Print growth engines Profitability improvements for ZIRFON and Digital Print offset by: weakness in the electronics industry, especially in China manufacturing inefficiencies for industrial film

Radiology Solutions : Medical film: continuing margin pressure in China and geopolitical impact Direct Radiography: continuing positive trend in profitability

Profitability impacted by adverse currency effects

Adjusted EBITDA at 13 million Euro

Net result at minus 14 million Euro

Mortsel (Belgium), August 23, 2023 - Agfa-Gevaert today commented on its results in the second quarter of 2023.

"Whereas the macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions remained tough for several of our traditional activities, we booked significant revenue growth for our growth engines in HealthCare IT and Digital Print. In terms of new business creation, we are on track with the development of the SpeedSet 1060 single-pass packaging printer. When introduced to the market in 2024, it will be the fastest printer in its category. Furthermore, as more and more large green hydrogen projects are being implemented, sales for our industry-leading ZIRFON membranes are growing exponentially. Meanwhile, we are making good progress with our project to build a new industrial unit for ZIRFON membranes at our Mortsel site in Belgium. I am very pleased that this project has been selected for a EU Innovation Fund Grant. The new plant will allow us to meet future customer demand and to be a key player in the clean energy transition," said Pascal Juéry, President and CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group.

Reporting post Offset Solutions

The recent sale of the Offset Solutions division (now rebranded to ECO3) influences the way the Agfa-Gevaert Group reports its results. The numbers from sales to EBITDA present the Agfa-Gevaert Group with Offset Solutions excluded, but with a new division called 'Contractor Operations & Services former Offset' or 'CONOPS'. CONOPS represents the supply of film and chemicals as well as a set of support services delivered by Agfa to the external party ECO3. The turnover represents the supply agreements, with corresponding COGS charges. The income related to the support services will be accounted for as Other Income, while the costs related to those support services are represented in the different SG&A lines. The comparative period Q2 '22 has been re-presented accordingly. As per IFRS 5, stranded costs related to Offset Solutions have been treated differently in 2023 vs 2022. In Q2 '22 stranded costs are reported under CONOPS. In Q2 '23 these are absorbed by the 3 business divisions.

in million Euro Q2 2023 Q2 2022

re-presented % change (excl. FX effects) H1 2023 H1 2022

re-presented % change (excl. FX effects) REVENUE HealthCare IT 62 57 8.2% (10.8%) 119 112 6.5% (7.3%) Radiology Solutions 103 113 -9.0% (-5.7%) 205 214 -4.0% (-1.9%) Digital Print & Chemicals 104 98 5.8% (7.6%) 200 177 13.1% (14.3%) Contractor Operations and Services - former Offset 18 18 -2.4% (-2.3%) 32 36 -11.5% (-11.3%) GROUP 287 287 -0.1% (2.3%) 557 539 3.3% (4.7%) ADJUSTED EBITDA (*) HealthCare IT 4.6 5.6 -18.1% 7.3 9.9 -26.8% Radiology Solutions 9.9 12.2 -18.8% 16.3 19.2 -14.6% Digital Print & Chemicals 2.7 4.2 -36.7% 9.2 8.3 11.2% Contractor Operations and Services - former Offset 0.3 (0.5) 1.6 (3.9) Unallocated (3.9) (4.4) (7.9) (9.1) GROUP 13 17 -21.5% 27 24 8.3%

(*) before restructuring and non-recurring items

Agfa-Gevaert Group

in million Euro Q2 2023 Q2 2022

re-presented % change

(excl. FX effects) H1 2023 H1 2022

re-presented % change

(excl. FX effects) Revenue 287 287 -0.1% (2.3%) 557 539 3.3% (4.7%) Gross profit (*) 87 89 -2.8% 173 167 3.9% % of revenue 30.2% 31.1% 31.1% 30.9% Adjusted EBITDA (*) 13 17 -21.5% 27 24 8.3% % of revenue 4.7% 6.0% 4.8% 4.5% Adjusted EBIT (*) 2 5 -58.0% 4 0.1 % of revenue 0.7% 1.6% 0.7% 0.0% Net result (14) (13) (81) (20) Profit from continuing operations (17) (20) (37) (32) Profit from discontinued operations 3 7 (43) 12

(*) before restructuring and non-recurring items

Second quarter

The Agfa-Gevaert Group's revenue was stable versus the second quarter of 2022. All growth engines posted revenue growth. The Digital Print & Chemicals division benefited from price increases and strong demand for inks and for ZIRFON membranes for green hydrogen production.

The Group's gross profit margin decreased slightly to 30.2%, mainly due to cost inflation, adverse currency effects, manufacturing inefficiencies, lower service margins in HealthCare IT, mix effects and the weakness in the industrial film markets.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased from 17 million Euro to 13 million Euro (4.7% of revenue).

Restructuring and non-recurring items resulted in a charge of 10 million Euro versus 12 million Euro in Q2 2022.

The net finance costs amounted to 6 million Euro.

Income tax expenses increased to 4 million Euro versus 2 million Euro in Q2 2022.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group posted a net loss of 14 million Euro.





Financial position and cash flow

Net financial debt (including IFRS 16) evolved from a net cash position of 24 million Euro at the end of Q1 2023 to a net debt position of 33 million Euro.

Trade working capital (CONOPS excluded) evolved from 36% of turnover at the end of Q2 2022 to 32% in Q2 2023. In absolute numbers, trade working capital evolved from 370 million Euro at the end of Q2 2022 to 354 million Euro.

In Q2 2023, the Group generated a free cash flow of minus 45 million Euro.





Outlook

Overall, the Agfa-Gevaert Group expects a recovery in profitability in the full year 2023 versus 2022.

2023 outlook per division:

HealthCare IT: Order intake growth continues to be strong. As the portion of own IP in the sales mix is expected to grow, profitability is expected to continue to improve gradually quarter-on-quarter. This will likely result in a strong second half of the year. Impacted by adverse currency effects, full year EBITDA is expected to be slightly below that of last year.

Radiology Solutions: Stability is expected, with continuous margin pressure for medical film. The progress in Direct Radiography is expected to continue.

Digital Print & Chemicals: The division expects to restore profitability, based on pricing, cost improvement actions and positive contributions from the Inca acquisition and the ZIRFON membranes. The revenue generated by ZIRFON will continue to grow very strongly.





HealthCare IT

in million Euro Q2 2023 Q2 2022

re-presented % change

(excl. FX effects) H1 2023 H1 2022

re-presented % change

(excl. FX effects) Revenue 62 57 8.2% (10.8%) 119 112 6.5% (7.3%) Adjusted EBITDA (*) 4.6 5.6 -18.1% 7.3 9.9 -26.8% % of revenue 7.3% 9.7% 6.1% 8.9% Adjusted EBIT (*) 2.7 3.7 -26.1% 3.7 6.2 -40.7% % of revenue 4.4% 6.4% 3.1% 5.5%

(*) before restructuring and non-recurring items

Second quarter

HealthCare IT's order book remains at a healthy level. The division recorded a 11% growth in the 12 months rolling order intake versus the year before.

In new contracts, the portion of managed services is often substantial, which typically implies that revenue recognition is spread over a longer period of time. For the HealthCare IT division, fluctuations between quarters are normal, as a significant portion of revenues and margins are realized when projects reach key milestones.

Continuing the momentum that started to build in the second half of 2022, the HealthCare IT division's top line increased by 10.8% (excluding currency effects) versus Q2 2022.

Impacted by cost inflation, the fact that own IP sales grew slightly slower than 3rd party sales, and decreasing service margins, the gross profit margin decreased from 45.8% in Q2 2022 to 43.5%. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 9.7% to 7.3%. The division expects quarter-on-quarter improvement, as the product/mix is expected to improve substantially towards the end of the year.

The positive development of the order intake shows that the division's strategy to target customer segments and geographies for which its Enterprise Imaging solution is best fit and to prioritize higher value revenue streams is working and delivering.

At the JPR 2023 event (held in April in São Paulo) Agfa HealthCare announced the official relaunch of its activities in Brazil.

Also in Q2, Agfa HealthCare was awarded Frost & Sullivan's 'Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award' for 2023. This award recognizes companies which are at the forefront of innovation - a position achieved by growing in their industries, consolidating their leadership positions and innovating and creating new products, solutions and services to meet ever-evolving customer needs.





Radiology Solutions

in million Euro Q2 2023 Q2 2022

re-presented % change

(excl. FX effects) H1 2023 H1 2022

re-presented % change

(excl. FX effects) Revenue 103 113 -9.0% (-5.7%) 205 214 -4.0% (-1.9%) Adjusted EBITDA (*) 9.9 12.2 -18.8% 16.3 19.2 -14.6% % of revenue 9.6% 10.7% 8.0% 8.9% Adjusted EBIT (*) 4.9 6.0 -17.7% 7.1 6.9 2.2% % of revenue 4.8% 5.3% 3.5% 3.2%

(*) before restructuring and non-recurring items

Second quarter

The medical film business continues to be influenced by the current geopolitical situation. In China, the business was influenced by the gradual implementation of new centralized procurement practices. In other regions, Agfa is successfully implementing its pricing policy.

Agfa continues to manage the market driven top line decline of the Computed Radiography business, maintaining healthy profit margins.

The Direct Radiography business posted a revenue decrease in Q2 due to the geopolitical situation and the financial challenges that many customers and governments are facing. In Europe and North-America, certain customer groups are pivoting investment plans.

Agfa's actions to increase the business' agility and to better adapt it to the current market conditions (right-sizing of the organization, relocations, cost control actions, price increases, net working capital actions) are now fully implemented.

The division's gross profit margin decreased slightly from 32.8% of revenue in Q2 2022 to 32.5%.





Digital Print & Chemicals

in million Euro Q2 2023 Q2 2022

re-presented % change

(excl. FX effects) H1 2023 H1 2022

re-presented % change

(excl. FX effects) Revenue 104 98 5.8% (7.6%) 200 177 13.1% (14.3%) Adjusted EBITDA (*) 2.7 4.2 -36.7% 9.2 8.3 11.2% % of revenue 2.6% 4.3% 4.6% 4.7% Adjusted EBIT (*) (1.7) 1.2 1.3 2.7 -51.2% % of revenue -1.7% 1.3% 0.7% 1.5%

(*) before restructuring and non-recurring items

Second quarter

In the field of digital print, the top line of the sign & display business continued to grow, based on the good performance of the ink product ranges for sign & display applications, as well as the Inca Digital Printers acquisition. Agfa already sold several Onset printers using Agfa inks and the development of the SpeedSet 1060 single-pass packaging printer is proceeding as planned. The market introduction of this digital press with water based inks - which will be the fastest printer in its category at 11,000 B1 sized carton boards per hour - will happen as planned in 2024, with a customer unveiling later this year. In Q2, Agfa also announced the launch of new ink sets for its Onset inkjet printers. These inks boast an excellent sustainability footprint, high quality and performance while minimizing ink usage.

In the field of industrial inkjet, Agfa sold a second InterioJet water-based inkjet printing press to décor paper printing company Chiyoda, in spite of the weak investment climate in that sector.

In Q2, sales figures for the ZIRFON membranes for advanced alkaline electrolysis continued to grow strongly. Although important productivity progress is being made, this business is not yet contributing to the results of the division. Over 100 active customers are now using ZIRFON membranes, thus confirming ZIRFON's status as the most efficient technology for hydrogen production via alkaline electrolysis. Several large customers are now starting to build commercial electrolyzers, which allows Agfa to generate recurring ZIRFON sales.

Agfa's project to build a new industrial unit for ZIRFON membranes at its Mortsel site in Belgium has been selected for an EU Innovation Fund Grant. The next important step for all selected projects is grant agreement preparation. The new plant will allow the Group to meet the booming customer demand.

The weakness in the electronics industry continued to impact volumes of the Orgacon conductive materials and the products for the production of printed circuit boards.

Price increase actions are implemented in most segments to mitigate cost inflation impacts. However, manufacturing inefficiencies, adverse currency effects and the weakness in the electronics industry negatively impacted the gross profit margin, which decreased from 26.2% of revenue in Q2 2022 to 24.1%.

Contractor Operations and Services - former Offset

in million Euro Q2 2023 Q2 2022

re-presented % change

(excl. FX effects) H1 2023 H1 2022

re-presented % change

(excl. FX effects) Revenue 18 18 -2.4% (-2.3%) 32 36 -11.5% (-11.3%) Adjusted EBITDA (*) 0.3 (0.5) 1.6 (3.9) % of revenue 1.8% -2.5% 5.2% -10.9% Adjusted EBIT (*) 0.1 (1.9) 0.1 (6.6) % of revenue 0.4% -10.3% 0.4% -18.5%

(*) before restructuring and non-recurring items

Early April, the Agfa-Gevaert Group completed the sale of its Offset Solutions division to Aurelius Group. The new division contains results related to supply and manufacturing agreements that the Agfa-Gevaert Group signed with its former division, now rebranded as ECO3.

The comparative period Q2 '22 has been re-presented accordingly. As per IFRS 5 rules, stranded costs related to Offset Solutions have been treated differently in 2023 vs 2022. In Q2 '22 stranded costs are reported under CONOPS. In Q2 '23 these are absorbed by the 3 business divisions.

Management Certification of Financial Statements and Quarterly Report

This statement is made in order to comply with new European transparency regulation enforced by the Belgian Royal Decree of November 14, 2007 and in effect as of 2008.

"The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of Agfa-Gevaert NV, represented by Mr. Frank Aranzana, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Pascal Juéry, President and CEO, and Mr. Dirk De Man, CFO, jointly certify that, to the best of their knowledge, the consolidated financial statements included in the report and based on the relevant accounting standards, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of Agfa-Gevaert NV, including its consolidated subsidiaries. Based on our knowledge, the report includes all information that is required to be included in such document and does not omit to state all necessary material facts."

Statement of risk

This statement is made in order to comply with new European transparency regulation enforced by the Belgian Royal Decree of November 14, 2007 and in effect as of 2008.

"As with any company, Agfa is continually confronted with - but not exclusively - a number of market and competition risks or more specific risks related to the cost of raw materials, product liability, environmental matters, proprietary technology or litigation."

Key risk management data is provided in the annual report available on www.agfa.com.

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (in million Euro)

Unaudited, consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.









Continued operations Q2 2023





Q2 2022

re-presented H1 2023





H1 2022

re-presented Revenue 287 287 557 539 Cost of sales (200) (198) (384) (372) Gross profit 87 90 173 167 Selling expenses (42) (45) (86) (88) Administrative expenses (35) (39) (71) (77) R&D expenses (19) (20) (39) (39) Net impairment loss on trade and other receivables, including contract assets - - 1 - Other & sundry operating income 13 15 26 33 Other & sundry operating expenses (11) (8) (20) (16) Results from operating activities (8) (7) (16) (20) Interest income (expense) - net - - 1 (1) Interest income 3 - 6 1 Interest expense (3) (1) (5) (1) Other finance income (expense) - net (6) (10) (13) (8) Other finance income - (2) 2 5 Other finance expense (7) (8) (15) (13) Net finance costs (6) (11) (12) (9) Share of profit of associates, net of tax - - - - Profit (loss) before income taxes (14) (18) (28) (28) Income tax expenses (4) (2) (9) (4) Profit (loss) from continued operations (17) (20) (37) (32) Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 3 7 (43) 12 Profit (loss) for the period (14) (13) (81) (20) Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company (14) (17) (82) (21) Non-controlling interests - 4 1 1 Results from operating activities (8) (7) (16) (20) Restructuring and non-recurring items (10) (12) (20) (20) Adjusted EBIT 2 5 4 - Earnings per Share Group - continued operations (Euro) (0.11) (0.13) (0.24) (0.21) Earnings per Share Group - discontinued operations (Euro) 0.02 0.02 (0.29) 0.08 Earnings per Share Group - total (Euro) (0.09) (0.11) (0.53) (0.13)

(1) Compliant with IFRS 5.33, the Company has presented in its Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income, a single amount comprising the total of the post-tax profit of discontinued operations and the post-tax gain on the disposal of net assets constituting the discontinued operations. The Group has sold its Offset Solutions business in April, 2023. Comparative information has been re-presented.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter ending June 20 2 2 / June 202 3 (in million Euro)

Unaudited, consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.

Q2 2023



Q2 2022

re-presented Profit / (loss) for the period (14) (13) Profit / (loss) for the period from continuing operations (17) (20) Profit / (loss) for the period from discontinuing operations 3 7 Other Comprehensive Income, net of tax Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences: 1 24 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 3 24 Release of exchange differences of discontinued operations to profit or loss (2) - Cash flow hedges: - (2) Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges - (3) Changes in the fair value of cash flow hedges reclassified to profit or loss - 1 Adjustments for amounts transferred to initial carrying amount of hedged items - - Income taxes - - Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: - 117 Equity investments at fair value through OCI - change in fair value - (2) Remeasurements of the net defined benefit liability - 130 Income tax on remeasurements of the net defined benefit liability - (11) Total Other Comprehensive Income for the period, net of tax 1 138 Total other comprehensive income for the period from continuing operations 2 118 Total other comprehensive income for the period from discontinuing operations (1) 20 Total Comprehensive Income for the period, net of tax attributable to (13) 125 Owners of the Company (14) 120 Non-controlling interests 2 5 Total comprehensive income for the period from continuing operations attributable to: (15) 98 Owners of the Company (continuing operations) (15) 98 Non-controlling interests (continuing operations) - - Total comprehensive income for the period from discontinuing operations attributable to: 2 27 Owners of the Company (discontinuing operations) - 22 Non-controlling interests (discontinuing operations) 2 5

(1) Compliant with IFRS 5.33, the Company has presented in its Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income, a single amount comprising the total of the post-tax profit of discontinued operations and the post-tax gain on the disposal of net assets constituting the discontinued operations. The Group has sold its Offset Solutions business in April, 2023. Comparative information has been re-presented.



Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period ending June 20 22 / June 202 3 (in million Euro)

Unaudited, consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.

H1 2023



H1 2022

re-presented Profit / (loss) for the period (81) (20) Profit / (loss) for the period from continuing operations (37) (32) Profit / (loss) for the period from discontinuing operations (43) 12 Other Comprehensive Income, net of tax Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences: (6) 32 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (4) 32 Release of exchange differences of discontinued operations to profit or loss (2) - Cash flow hedges: 2 (2) Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges 1 (4) Changes in the fair value of cash flow hedges reclassified to profit or loss 2 2 Adjustments for amounts transferred to initial carrying amount of hedged items - - Income taxes - - Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: - 117 Equity investments at fair value through OCI - change in fair value - (2) Remeasurements of the net defined benefit liability - 130 Income tax on remeasurements of the net defined benefit liability - (11) Total Other Comprehensive Income for the period, net of tax (4) 147 Total other comprehensive income for the period from continuing operations (3) 122 Total other comprehensive income for the period from discontinuing operations (1) 26 Total Comprehensive Income for the period, net of tax attributable to (86) 127 Owners of the Company (87) 125 Non-controlling interests 2 2 Total comprehensive income for the period from continuing operations attributable to: (40) 90 Owners of the Company (continuing operations) (40) 90 Non-controlling interests (continuing operations) - - Total comprehensive income for the period from discontinuing operations attributable to: (44) 38 Owners of the Company (discontinuing operations) (46) 35 Non-controlling interests (discontinuing operations) 2 2

(1) Compliant with IFRS 5.33, the Company has presented in its Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income, a single amount comprising the total of the post-tax profit of discontinued operations and the post-tax gain on the disposal of net assets constituting the discontinued operations. The Group has sold its Offset Solutions business in April, 2023. Comparative information has been re-presented.

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (in million Euro)

Unaudited, Consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.

30/06/2023 31/12/2022

re-presented



Non-current assets 575 602 Goodwill 218 218 Intangible assets 25 29 Property, plant and equipment 111 107 Right-of-use assets 41 45 Investments in associates 1 1 Other financial assets 4 5 Assets related to post-employment benefits 19 18 Trade receivables 3 9 Receivables under finance leases 73 72 Other assets 5 8 Deferred tax assets 74 91 Current assets 809 1,153 Inventories 353 487 Trade receivables 158 291 Contract assets 98 94 Current income tax assets 47 56 Other tax receivables 25 28 Other financial assets - 1 Receivables under finance lease 20 31 Other receivables 43 6 Other current assets 16 17 Derivative financial instruments 2 3 Cash and cash equivalents 44 138 Non-current assets held for sale 2 2 TOTAL ASSETS 1,383 1,756

30/06/2023 31/12/2022

re-presented



Total equity 434 561 Equity attributable to owners of the company 433 520 Share capital 187 187 Share premium 210 210 Retained earnings 971 1,042 Other reserves (1) (3) Translation reserve (16) (9) Post-employment benefits: remeasurements of the net defined benefit liability (919) (908) Non-controlling interests 2 41 Non-current liabilities 534 610 Liabilities for post-employment and long-term termination benefit plans 476 536 Other employee benefits 6 9 Loans and borrowings 29 41 Provisions 11 14 Deferred tax liabilities 8 9 Trade payables 3 - Other non-current liabilities 1 - Current liabilities 415 585 Loans and borrowings 49 25 Provisions 20 36 Trade payables 124 249 Contract liabilities 104 109 Current income tax liabilities 19 29 Other tax liabilities 20 32 Other payables 6 6 Employee benefits 69 95 Other current liabilities 3 - Derivative financial instruments 1 2 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,383 1,756



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in million Euro)

Unaudited, consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.

Q2 2023



Q2 2022 H1 2023



H1 2022 Profit (loss) for the period (14) (13) (81) (20) Income taxes 4 4 12 7 Share of (profit)/loss of associates, net of tax - - - - Net finance costs 6 11 13 9 Operating result (4) 2 (56) (3) Depreciation & amortization (excluding D&A on right-of-use assets) 7 8 13 17 Depreciation & amortization on right-of-use assets 5 7 10 14 Impairment losses on goodwill, intangibles and PP&E - - - - Impairment losses on right-of-use assets 4 - 7 - Exchange results and changes in fair value of derivates - 4 - 8 Recycling of hedge reserve - 1 2 2 Government grants and subsidies (1) (1) (2) (2) Result on the disposal of discontinued operations (3) - 44 - Expenses for defined benefit plans & long-term termination benefits 11 15 16 22 Accrued expenses for personnel commitments 10 9 30 30 Write-downs/reversal of write-downs on inventories 3 2 8 7 Impairments/reversal of impairments on receivables - - (1) - Additions/reversals of provisions (1) 4 1 4 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital 29 53 70 97 Change in inventories (2) (43) (34) (102) Change in trade receivables (3) 22 (4) 14 Change in contract assets (5) (10) (5) (13) Change in trade working capital assets (10) (30) (42) (101) Change in trade payables 2 (7) (26) (5) Change in contract liabilities (3) 3 11 14 Changes in trade working capital liabilities (1) (4) (15) 9 Changes in trade working capital (11) (34) (57) (92)

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 H1 2023



H1 2022



Cash out for employee benefits (43) (63) (73) (87) Cash out for provisions (7) (8) (12) (11) Changes in lease portfolio - 4 10 9 Changes in other working capital (8) 1 (21) (7) Cash settled operating derivatives - (3) - (3) Cash used in operating activities (39) (49) (83) (95) Income taxes paid 1 (4) - (6) Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (37) (53) (83) (101) of which related to discontinued operations - (16) (13) (19) Capital expenditure (8) (6) (14) (13) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets & PP&E 1 - 1 1 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - (48) 3 (48) Disposal of discontinued operations, net of cash disposed of (5) (2) (5) (2) Acquisition of associates (1) - (1) - Interests received 3 1 6 2 Dividends received - - - - Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (9) (54) (9) (59) of which related to discontinued operations (4) (1) (5) (2) Interests paid (3) (1) (5) (2) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - (5) (9) (5) Purchase of treasury shares - (13) - (21) Proceeds from borrowings (10) - 31 - Repayment of borrowings - - (1) (1) Payment of finance leases (5) (8) (12) (15) Proceeds / (payment) of derivatives (1) (4) (4) (6) Other financing income / (costs) received/paid - (2) - 4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (19) (33) - (46) of which related to discontinued operations - (2) (2) (4) Net increase / (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents (65) (140) (92) (206) Cash & cash equivalents at the start of the period 108 330 138 398 Net increase / (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents (65) (140) (92) (206) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 1 1 (2) (1) Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the period 44 191 44 191

(1) The Group has elected to present a statement of cash flows that includes all cash flows, including both continuing and discontinuing operations.









Consolidated Statement of changes in Equity (in million Euro)

Unaudited, consolidated figures following IFRS accounting policies.