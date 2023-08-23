Photocat A/S: Photocat releases Half Year Report for 2023

23th August 2023



Photocat releases Half Year Report for 2023

Highlights during the first half year of 2023

Revenue growth of 37,8 % compared to H1 2022

Photocat turns EBITDA positive H1 2023

Significant growth in Photocat Garden with 170,2% though partnership with Nanostone

Double digits growth despite challenges with building material across almost all our markets

The company maintains its guidance for 2023 with a turnover of 17-18,5 mDKK, and a positive EBITDA of 0-1 mDKK.





Highlights after 30 June 2023

Together with our partner Laborat and the Generalitat de Catalunya, we have just finished applying the first 105,000 SQM of NOxOFF on a highway near Barcelona in Spain.





Amounts in DKK '000s 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2023 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2022 Full Year 2022 Revenue 8,668 6,291 14,840 Gross Profit 3,728 1,677 4,458 EBITDA 808 -724 -911 P/L before Tax -548 -1,982 -3,424 Net Profit -349 -1,800 -2,986 Assets 25,101 24,049 22,613 Equity 13,817 15,351 14,165 Debt 11,284 8,698 8,447 Cash at Hand 443 712 90

The financial report can be downloaded through the companys website

For more information, contact:

Michael Humle, CEO, Photocat A/S

Phone: +45 2210 2523

e-mail: michael@photocat.net



Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 10:00 on August 23th 2023.



About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC's when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC's are severely damaging to human health. Photocat's patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.).



Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT.



