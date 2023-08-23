Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2023 | 10:06
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Photocat A/S: Photocat releases Half Year Report for 2023

23th August 2023

Photocat releases Half Year Report for 2023

Highlights during the first half year of 2023

  • Revenue growth of 37,8 % compared to H1 2022
  • Photocat turns EBITDA positive H1 2023
  • Significant growth in Photocat Garden with 170,2% though partnership with Nanostone
  • Double digits growth despite challenges with building material across almost all our markets
  • The company maintains its guidance for 2023 with a turnover of 17-18,5 mDKK, and a positive EBITDA of 0-1 mDKK.

Highlights after 30 June 2023

  • Together with our partner Laborat and the Generalitat de Catalunya, we have just finished applying the first 105,000 SQM of NOxOFF on a highway near Barcelona in Spain.

Amounts in DKK '000s1 Jan - 30 Jun 20231 Jan - 30 Jun 2022Full Year 2022
Revenue8,6686,29114,840
Gross Profit3,7281,6774,458
EBITDA808-724-911
P/L before Tax-548-1,982-3,424
Net Profit-349-1,800-2,986
Assets25,10124,04922,613
Equity13,81715,35114,165
Debt11,2848,6988,447
Cash at Hand44371290

The financial report can be downloaded through the companys website
Announcements | PHOTOCAT A/S

For more information, contact:
Michael Humle, CEO, Photocat A/S
Phone: +45 2210 2523
e-mail: michael@photocat.net

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 10:00 on August 23th 2023.

About Photocat
Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC's when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC's are severely damaging to human health. Photocat's patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.).

Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT.

Photocat Certified Advisor: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-50301550 - ca@mangold.se.
Phone: +46 8 5277 5045 Address: Box 55691, 102 15 Stockholm Org.nr: 556585-1267 Web: www.mangold.se

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
