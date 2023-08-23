

- BERENBERG RAISES HOCHSCHILD MINING PRICE TARGET TO 130 (100) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS PRUDENTIAL PRICE TARGET TO 1540 (1550) PENCE - 'BUY' - MORGAN STANLEY CUTS SYNTHOMER PRICE TARGET TO 90 (140) PENCE - 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - RBC CUTS PENNON GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 825 (975) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - RBC CUTS SEVERN TRENT PRICE TARGET TO 2650 (3000) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - RBC CUTS SSE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1950 (2050) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC CUTS UNITED UTILITIES PRICE TARGET TO 1075 (1100) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM'



