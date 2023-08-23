Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
WKN: A2H5GS | ISIN: SE0010323311 | Ticker-Symbol: B9A
Tradegate
22.08.23
10:22 Uhr
25,740 Euro
-0,640
-2,43 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
23.08.2023 | 11:54
111 Leser
BioArctic receives patent in Japan for new antibodies targeting Parkinson's disease

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: BIOA B) announced today that the Japanese Patent Office (JPO) is granting a new drug substance patent for the antibody BAN0805, invented by BioArctic as a potential treatment of Parkinson's disease. The patent will expire in 2041, with the possibility of a patent term extension up until 2046.

The granted substance patent (based on Japanese patent application no. 2021-570377) focuses on the monoclonal antibody BAN0805, which selectively binds to and eliminates pathological aggregated forms called oligomers and protofibrils while sparing the physiological monomer form of alpha-synuclein. The aim is to develop a treatment that halts or slows the progression of Parkinson's disease.

At the International Congress of Parkinson's disease and movement disorders® (MDS) in September 2021, results presented from the Phase 1 study with BAN0805 supported continued development of the antibody in Phase 2 with once-monthly dosing.

"I am delighted to announce that the Japanese Patent Office is granting a new drug substance patent for BAN0805, securing a valuable and extensive period of patent protection," says Gunilla Osswald, CEO of BioArctic. "This patent further strengthens BioArctic's patent portfolio and supports our important efforts to develop potential treatments in Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies."

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below, on August 23, 2023, at 10.45 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, Vice President Communications and Investor Relations
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

Jiang Millington, Corporate Communication and Social Media Director
E-mail: jiang.millington@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 79 33 99 166

About BioArctic AB
BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partner Eisai in Alzheimer disease. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3822153/2244860.pdf

BioArctic receives patent in Japan for new antibodies targeting Parkinson's disease

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioarctic-receives-patent-in-japan-for-new-antibodies-targeting-parkinsons-disease-301907874.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
