BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

The information contained in this release was correct as at 31 July 2023 . Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange website at:

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155 )

All information is at 31 July 2023 and unaudited.



Performance at month end with net income reinvested One Three One Three Five Month Months Year Years Years Net asset value 5.2% 1.6% 16.5% 67.5% 87.7% Share price 4.8% -3.0% 11.5% 83.3% 118.4% MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (Net)* 6.6% 1.4% 17.1% 48.3% 60.2% * (Total return) Sources: BlackRock, MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index, Datastream

At month end

Net asset value (including income)1: 644.46p Net asset value (capital only): 634.91p Share price: 628.00p Discount to NAV2: 2.6% Total assets: £1,380.5m Net yield3: 6.4% Net gearing: 9.7% Ordinary shares in issue: 191,183,036 Ordinary shares held in Treasury: 1,828,806 Ongoing charges4: 0.95% Ongoing charges5: 0.84%

1 Includes net revenue of 9.55p

2 Discount to NAV including income.

3 Based on a second and third interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 23 August 2022 and 16 November 2022 respectively, a final dividend of 23.50p per share recommended on 2 March 2023 in respect of year ended 31 December 2022, and a first interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 18 April 2023 in respect of the year ending 31 December 2023.

4 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 31 December 2022.

5 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily gross assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Country Analysis Total

Assets (%) Global 64.0 Australasia 9.9 Latin America 8.9 United States 6.4 Canada 4.4 Other Africa 3.0 Indonesia 0.8 South Africa 0.3 United Kingdom 0.2 Net Current Assets 2.1 ----- 100.0 =====

Sector Analysis Total

Assets (%) Diversified 34.1 Copper 24.2 Gold 14.6 Industrial Minerals 7.3 Steel 6.4 Aluminium 3.1 Platinum Group Metals 2.5 Iron Ore 2.1 Nickel 1.3 Uranium 1.1 Mining Services 1.1 Zinc 0.1 Net Current Assets 2.1 ----- 100.0 =====

Ten largest investments Company Total Assets % BHP: Equity 8.4 Royalty 1.4 Vale: Equity 5.7 Debenture 2.3 Glencore 7.9 Freeport-McMoRan 4.0 First Quantum Minerals: Equity 3.3 Bond 0.7 Rio Tinto 3.6 Teck Resources 3.5 Ivanhoe Electric 3.2 Wheaton Precious Metals 2.9 Newmont Mining 2.9

Asset Analysis Total Assets (%) Equity 95.8 Bonds 2.1 Net Current Assets 2.1 ----- 100.0 =====