Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market worth $36.3 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market is estimated at USD 2.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 44.0% from 2023 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Production of precision-fermented ingredients with a less carbon footprint is expected to drive the precision fermentation ingredients market. Growing demand for precision fermentation ingredients stems from its capacity to meticulously craft precise molecules and ingredients, fostering innovation across food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors, and enabling distinct and unparalleled product development.

The Cosmetics & others segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation ingredients market

The cosmetics & others segment is poised for remarkable growth, projected to achieve the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation ingredients market. This growth aligns with the 2022 cosmetic trend, driven by its profound and lasting benefits. Fermented cosmetic products offer deeper nourishment as the breakdown of substances enhances skin absorption of vital nutrients. Unlike non-fermented alternatives, these products ensure more nutrients effectively penetrate the skin. Geltor emerges as a key player in this domain, specializing in fermented cosmetics catering to hair and skincare needs.

The meat & seafood segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the food & beverages precision fermentation ingredients market.

Precision fermentation employs microorganisms like yeast, bacteria, fungi, and algae to create plant-based proteins and fats for meat alternatives. These alternatives offer meat-like tenderness, juiciness, and improved nutrition, aligning with the rising demand for sustainable and health-conscious food choices. The segment's growth implies the market's shift towards sustainable and healthier dietary choices, reflecting consumers' preferences for environmentally friendly and nutritious options.

The heme protein segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation ingredients market

Precision fermentation ingredients harnesses microbial processes, predominantly employing genetically modified yeast strains such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae, to synthesize heme proteins. This method presents an eco-friendly and effective route for heme production, eradicating the need for animal-derived sources. The United States stands as a focal point for research and development in precision fermentation ingredients, notably in producing heme proteins for plant-based meat alternatives. Industry frontrunners like MycoTechnology Inc. and Impossible Foods, both US-based, exemplify the nation's leadership in propelling precision fermentation ingredients market progress. Driven by the expanding alternative protein realm, fermentation experiences a surge in demand due to robust technological strides across various food industry applications.

The bacteria segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation ingredients market

Within microbe categories like yeast, fungi, bacteria, and algae, bacteria are extensively utilized in both anaerobic fermentation for organic acids and alcohols and aerobic fermentation for enzyme production. Lactic acid bacteria (LAB) and Bacillus species, including B. subtilis, B. amyloliquefaciens, B. licheniformis, and B. megaterium, contribute to lactic acid, antibiotics, enzymes, biopolymers, and surfactins production. Companies like Perfect Day incorporate microbes, even archaebacteria, into their products. Archaebacteria differ chemically, reproducing asexually and utilizing diverse energy sources, dating back to Earth's earliest life forms, preceding bacteria.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation ingredients market during the forecast period

The key factors driving the Asia Pacific precision fermentation ingredients market are the rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles that have led to an increased demand for specialized products, such as alternative proteins and sustainable ingredients, which precision fermentation excels in producing. The region's focus on technological advancements and innovation aligns with precision fermentation ingredient's cutting-edge nature, fostering a thriving ecosystem for research and development. Additionally, Consumer willingness to adopt innovative products is evident across countries, extending beyond curiosity to active purchasing intent. Also, investments and expansions in the region drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Geltor (US), Perfect Day, Inc. (US), The Every Co. (US), Impossible Foods Inc. (US), and Motif FoodWorks, Inc. (US).

