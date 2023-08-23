Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
23.08.23
08:01 Uhr
4,020 Euro
+0,060
+1,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
23.08.2023 | 13:00
BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2023

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2023

Attached is a link to the July 2023 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.


Click here to view the PDF file


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001



BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2023 - ADV017210
© 2023 PR Newswire
