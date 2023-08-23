DATA Communications Management Corp. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

BRAMPTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX:DCM)(OTCQX:DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company"), a leading provider of marking and business communications solutions to companies across North America, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Local Time -PST). Richard Kellam, President & CEO of DCM, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 8:00pm Eastern Time (5:00pm Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48841

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with management of DCM, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023, please make sure you are registered here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver (BC).

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 website is available here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda":

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. DCM serves major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients' businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we're running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

DCM Contact:

Mr. James E. Lorimer

Chief Financial Officer

DATA Communications Management Corp.

Phone: (905) 791-3151

Email:ir@datacm.com

