Victory Battery Metals Corp.: Stingray Property Lake Sediment Data Strongly Anomalous for Lithium Relative to Samples From Surrounding Properties

The Li values of a group of samples on Victory's Stingray Lac Block property are higher than those in the main western Li anomaly shown on the Kaanaayaa Property from Azimut's 23 January 2023 release. 1 (Figure 1)

Azimut's Kaanaayaa and Corvet properties border Victory's Lac Block and Riviere Block directly to the east and south respectively (Figure 2)

Rio Tinto Exploration Canada signed "two (2) Option to Joint Venture Agreements" with Azimut Exploration Inc. for up to C$115.7 Million for its Kaanaayaa and Corvet properties2

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to share advancements on its Stingray properties in the James Bay Lithium District next to Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV: PMET) Corvette property, bordering Azimut Exploration's (TSX.V: AZM)(OTCQX: AZMTF) Kaanaayaa and Corvet properties.

"In preparation toward our work program, Victory's Geology team have identified significant lake sediment data on our property that show higher lithium values than those in the main western lithium anomaly shown on the Kaanaayaa Property from Azimut's 23 January 2023 press release,1" said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory CEO and Director.

Stingray Lac Block Specific Findings (See Figure 1):

The 10 July 2023 Azimut press release announcing the acquisition of the Kaanaayaa and Corvet Properties specifically notes that "Several coincidental Li-Cs-Rb-Ga anomalies have been identified from detailed multi-element lake sediment geochemistry" on the Kaanaayaa Property 3

Comparable Li-Cs-Rb-Ga anomalies in lake sediment samples are found on Victory's adjacent Lac Block

The Li values of a group of samples on Victory's ground are higher than those in the main western Li anomaly shown on the Kaanaayaa Property from Azimut's 23 January 2023 release.1 As illustrated Victory's samples of 13.1, 11.9 and 9.8 are higher than Azimut's highest sample at 9.4

Mr. Mark Ireton added, "The numbered sample sites in Figure 1 represent Li values that are over the 99th percentile. Samples in the 99th percentile, such as ours, have higher Li values than 99 out of 100 samples collected regionally, making them strongly anomalous for lithium relative to other samples in the area. This information is crucial to guiding the focus of effort on the ground with our upcoming work program. It is also of value in light of the Rio Tinto - Azimut option to joint venture agreement as an indicator of the relevant location of our holdings in this prime area." See Figure 2.

About Victory's Stingray Property Array

Victory's Stingray array of properties includes 347 claims, totalling 17,792 hectares on ground adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals, (TSXV: PMET), Corvette Property - Declared "The Largest Lithium Pegmatite Resource in the Americas on 30 July 2023.4

About the James Bay Lithium District

The James Bay Region of Quebec is composed of the Superior Province. This Archean craton has been deformed by various orogens over time and contains gold, lithium, copper, zinc, and silver mineralization.

CV5, Corvette Property, James Bay, Quebec, Spodumene Pegmatite is firmly established as the largest lithium pegmatite mineral resource in the Americas and the 8th largest globally. 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 inferred, (0.40% Li2O cut-off grade). Based on 163 core holes totalling 56,385 m.4

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

1https://azimut-exploration.com/news/

2https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/1471-tsx-venture/azm/144587-azimut-and-rio-tinto-sign-agreements-for-the-corvet-and-kaanaayaa-lithium-properties-james-bay-region-quebec.html

3https://azimut-exploration.com/news/

4https://patriotbatterymetals.com/patriot-announces-the-largest-lithium-pegmatite-resource-in-the-americas-at-cv5-corvette-property-quebec-canada/

About Victory Battery Metals Corp.

VICTORY BATTERY METALS CORP. (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

