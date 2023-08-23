Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2023) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering Fintech stocks releases a special news report on excellence in digital commerce, featuring AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless commerce between business and consumers.

According to ResearchandMarkets.com, "The global digital banking platform market grew from $6.09 billion in 2022 to $6.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The digital banking platform market is expected to grow to $11.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2%."

Looking at recent news highlights from some of the industry's recognized leaders, innovation and a passion for being best in class are driving growth for the sector.

Taking years to build its IP to position as a leader in specialty payments, AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) recently announced the Company's patent licensee, PayToMe.co, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award at the 20th Annual International Business Awards®.

PayToMe.co won the "Tech Startup of the Year" award in the Services category in recognition of its comprehensive suite of integrated digital financial services and solutions at the forefront of transforming back-office financial processes and revolutionizing digital payments. The patent license from AppTech solidifies PayToMe.co's position as a leading innovator in the Silicon Valley startup ecosystem.

From the news: The journey to this achievement was marked by an involved judging process, with insights from over 230 executives from around the world. The evaluation, conducted throughout June and July, underscored the remarkable impact of PayToMe.co's innovations. Notably, the competition drew from a pool of more than 3,700 nominations originating from 61 nations and territories. Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, October 13, 2023.

"This award reflects PayToMe.co's contributions at the forefront of the Fintech industry," said Luke D'Angelo, Chairman & CEO of AppTech Payments Corp. "We are proud to see AppTech's IP position increasingly recognized alongside current technology market leaders. We will continue to support PayToMe.co and other startups in Silicon Valley and around the world through strategic partnerships and patent licenses."

From the news: One IBA judge commented: "As a judge, I find that PayToMe.co has presented compelling supporting materials that effectively substantiate the claims made in this nomination, providing a solid foundation for the company's achievements and unique value proposition in the fintech industry. The patent license granted by AppTech Payments serves as tangible evidence of PayToMe.co's innovative solutions, specifically in mobile-to-mobile payments and computer-to-mobile chat systems."

"This license not only highlights the company's dedication to innovation but also enhances its credibility and sets it apart within the industry. By referencing these supporting materials, PayToMe.co offers concrete evidence of its achievements, transparency, credibility, and validation, solidifying its position as an emerging leader in the fintech space."

The following AppTech patents are licensed under this agreement:

Computer to Mobile Two-Way Chat System & Method Mobile-to-Mobile Payment System and Method System and Method for Delivering Web Content to a Mobile Device Mobile Commerce Framework

PayToMe.co is a leading Fintech platform offering integrated digital financial services and solutions across all channels. Its mission is to streamline, simplify, digitize, and automate back-office financial processes while transforming digital payments through an all-in-one Fintech platform. With comprehensive offerings such as Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), PayFac-as-a-Service (Pay-Fac), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), PayToMe.co empowers businesses to provide seamless payment experiences and expand revenue generation opportunities. To learn more about PayToMe.co and explore its full range of services, please visit www.paytome.co.

AppTech Payments released its second quarter results on August 14th.

Recent Business Highlights included:

Executed a definitive agreement with Broadnet Technologies to expand AppTech's reach in the global text-to-pay space. The Patent License Agreement licenses AppTech's SMS and Mobile Payment patents to Broadnet, thereby expanding the Company's footprint by supporting integrations with its patent-based portfolio in text-to-pay and SMS solutions.

Entered a strategic partnership to build, develop, launch, and manage InstaCash, Inc.'s mobile-to-mobile payment system, and subsequently extended the license to Brazil and Mexico. AppTech will develop mobile and web-based applications for the contactless payment system, which will feature digital banking services and Visa/MasterCard sponsorship, and provide user support services. As part of the partnership, AppTech will receive an equity stake in InstaCash.

Granted a patent license to PayToMe.co, a Silicon Valley-based company focused on revolutionizing digital financial services.

Joined the Russell Microcap® Index, effective after the US market opened on June 26, 2023. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes.

Nu Holdings Ltd., one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms, released its second quarter 2023 financial results on August 15th.

Excerpts:

"This quarter, Nu continued to expand its customer base, engagement, and monetization, increasing ARPAC above $9 for the first time, while keeping cost to serve stable below the dollar level. This combination led to revenue growing 5x in the last two years to a record of $1.9 billion, and net income reaching $225 million, over 50% higher than the last quarter, which reinforces Nu's strong operational leverage and earning-generating power. We continue to showcase leading indicators in the region for operating efficiency, and solidity. In Brazil, our growth trajectory continues, as one in every two adults is a Nu customer, and we have become the fourth largest financial institution in the country in number of customers," said David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubank.

From the news: Customer growth: Nu added 4.6 million customers in Q2'23 and 18.4 million year-over-year (YoY), reaching a total of 83.7 million customers globally by June 30th, 2023. This represents a 28% growth YoY, which underscores Nu's position as one of the largest and fastest-growing digital financial services platforms worldwide and the fifth-largest financial institution in Latin America by number of customers. In Brazil, Nu's customer base reached 79.4 million by June 30th, 2023, accounting for 49% of the country's adult population and becoming the fourth-largest financial institution by number of customers, according to Brazilian Central Bank data. In July 2023, after the closing of Q2'23, Nu surpassed the mark of 85 million customers globally and 80 million in Brazil.

From the news: Performance and Growth in Brazil: Nu's growth trajectory continues with around 1.5 million new customers per month. Nu has already become best-in-class in terms of efficiency ratio in the country, as revenues continue to grow while costs remain under control, demonstrating massive operating leverage and likely securing the position of the lowest-cost manufacturer in Brazil. Recent launches on Secured Loans, such as Payroll Loans for Federal Public Servants or FGTS-backed loans which the company began testing a few weeks ago, will enable Nu to become the primary banking relationship of an even larger base of customers, fueling engagement and monetization even further.

On August 2, 2023, Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial technology solutions, announced it was named to the inaugural list of the World's Top FinTech Companies in recognition of its delivery of fintech innovation. The list, compiled by CNBC and independent research firm Statista, identifies industry disruptors providing faster, affordable and more accessible services for their clients.

From the news: Fiserv was recognized in the Digital Payments Category for the depth and breadth of capabilities it provides merchants and financial institutions, including solutions that enable digital commerce, digital money transfers, and mobile payments.

"Today, there is a renewed appreciation for technology providers that couple innovation with stability, profitability and scale," said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. "We pride ourselves on being one of the original fintechs. After almost four decades of growth and change, our commitment to client success and focus on innovation is enabling us to continue to move financial services forward on behalf of the industry's new and long-standing participants. This is another proof point of our global reputation as a preferred partner in payments and fintech."

From the news: Through its Clover® and Carat operating systems, Fiserv enables omnichannel commerce solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company is the number one provider of P2P payments for financial institutions in the U.S., enabling more than 1,200 financial institutions, and supports emerging mobile payment types via multiple technology platforms globally.

On August 11th, global financial technology leader FIS® announced it was recognized in CNBC's inaugural list of the top 200 global fintech companies.

From the news: CNBC named FIS a top fintech company in the Digital Banking Solutions category based on how it measured against a set of key performance indicators, including total number of users, volumes and revenues.

"We believe FIS has the most robust combination of banking products, including core processing, digital solutions, payment and money movement, all built with the goal of enabling our clients to deliver more seamless customer experiences and grow their businesses," said John Durrant, Banking Solutions President at FIS. "FIS clients and their customers around the world rely on these solutions every day to move money and manage their financial lives. We are proud to see our solutions stand out at a time when the demand for financial innovation continues to grow and play such a key role in our world."

From the news: Recently, FIS' banking solutions were also recognized by Celent with three XCelent Awards in the Advanced Technology, Customer Base and Breadth of Functionality categories.

For investors watching key trends, the banking industry is going through a digital transformation and evolution and the drive for excellence is in full gear.

