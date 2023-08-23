Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2023) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) ("Kiora" or the "Company") today announced it has been granted U.S. (Patent # 11,730,716) and European Patents covering local ocular delivery of the KIO-100 family of non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory small molecules. This intellectual property (IP) further protects Kiora's pipeline by covering multiple small molecule analogs, delivery methods, and several inflammatory-related therapeutic applications, including posterior non-infectious uveitis, thereby extending market exclusivity for approved indications in the U.S. and Europe.

With these patents issued, Kiora and potential partners can more confidently move forward with the development and commercialization of its KIO-100 family of compounds in combination with optimal delivery routes and formulations. In posterior non-infectious uveitis, the company's KIO-104 product demonstrated promising results in a Phase 1b clinical study demonstrating decreased retinal inflammation in a dose dependent fashion and significantly improved visual acuity compared to historical controls treated with steroids or Humira®.

"These patents are a testament to the strength of our R&D efforts and the importance of drug delivery," said Brian Strem, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kiora. "This milestone further strengthens the potential commercial position of KIO-104, as a safe and potent steroid-sparring approach. This third generation DHODH inhibitor is a more potent molecule belonging to a validated class of FDA-approved anti-inflammatory drugs already benefitting tens of thousands of multiple sclerosis patients a year. KIO-104 could similarly provide benefit for patients in retinal inflammatory diseases like posterior non-infectious uveitis."

Posterior non-infectious uveitis is a debilitating autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation of the retina, choroid, vitreous, or optic nerve and can lead to severe vision loss if left untreated. Kiora's anti-inflammatory platform, which includes KIO-104, encompasses a family of small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit the enzyme DHODH. By inhibiting DHODH locally, these small molecules have the potential to significantly limit the deleterious inflammatory effects in the retina arising from autoimmune diseases.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing products for the treatment of orphan retinal diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa, and Kiora also plans to develop KIO-301 for Choroideremia and Stargardt's Disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. Kiora plans to develop KIO-104 for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase (DHODH) with what Kiora believes is best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism (blocks T cell proliferation and proinflammatory cytokine release).

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements include statements relating to, among other things, the development and commercialization efforts and other regulatory or marketing approval efforts pertaining to Kiora's development-stage products, including KIO-301 and KIO-104, as well as the success thereof, with such approvals or success may not be obtained or achieved on a timely basis or at all, the potential ability of KIO-301 to restore vision in patients with RP, the expecting timing of enrollment, dosing and topline results for the ABACUS study, the ability to develop KIO-301 for Choroideremia and Stargardt's Disease and KIO-104 for posterior non-infectious uveitis, the ability to utilize strategic relationships to develop certain product candidates, Kiora's ability to draw on its equity line of credit, and Kiora's ability to achieve the specific milestones described herein. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, the ability to conduct clinical trials on a timely basis, the ability to obtain any required regulatory approvals, market and other conditions and certain risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Kiora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023, or described in Kiora's other public filings. Kiora's results may also be affected by factors of which Kiora is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Kiora expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

