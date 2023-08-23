

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. (KKD) is celebrating the National Dog Day, August 26, by offering its new Pup'kin Spice Doggie Doughnut, inspired by the company's popular Pumpkin Spice doughnut collection that launched earlier this month.



The new Doggie Doughnuts, that include the Pup'kin Spice Original Glazed, Pup'kin Spice Cake, Pup'kin Spice Maple Peanut -and Pup'kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl, will be available from August 26 through August 31, at participating shops across the U.S. while supplies last, Krispy Kreme said.



Pup'kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts are doughnut-shaped biscuits for dogs handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based pet treat company.



