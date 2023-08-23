Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.08.2023 | 13:06
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mambu appoints Fernando Zandona as permanent CEO

Having served as interim CEO since June, Zandona will step up to lead the next phase of the company's growth

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mambu, the leading cloud banking platform, has appointed Fernando Zandona as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Fernando Zandona - Mambu's new CEO

After serving as interim CEO since June - having previously held the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer at Mambu - Fernando will now spearhead the business as it enters its next phase of growth.

Fernando is a proven technology and product leader with more than 20 years' experience in various organisations, including Microsoft and Amazon. Before joining Mambu in 2022, he was General Manager of AWS Fargate and Amazon Linux where he was responsible for the success of the company's product strategy and roadmap.

Fritz Oidtmann, Chairman of the Mambu Board, said: "During his time as interim CEO, Fernando has demonstrated deep industry and technical expertise, combined with a natural aptitude for leadership. His in-depth understanding of cloud technology, experience working in customer-centric businesses, and track record of developing high-performance teams focused on innovation are a natural fit with Mambu. We're confident he's the right person to take the business forward on a permanent basis, as we continue to transform the banking industry and help our customers to deliver delightful financial experiences."

As permanent CEO, Fernando will be based at Mambu's head office in Amsterdam and will continue to collaborate closely with Mambu customers and the company's global team to drive forward his vision for the business.

Commenting on his appointment, Zandona said: "I'm truly honoured to take on the role of CEO. At Mambu, we're shaping the future of financial technology and having a lasting impact on the industry. I'm excited to lead the company through this next phase of growth, leveraging our team's expertise and commitment to innovation to deliver real benefits for customers."

Mambu is the leading provider of SaaS cloud banking technology globally. With more than 280 customers, and over 120M end users worldwide, the company remains committed to developing its product offering as it powers the creation of new banks, lenders, and fintechs, and supports existing financial businesses to migrate onto more modern tech stacks.

About Mambu

Mambu is the world's only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands. Mambu supports 280 customers in over 65 countries - including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO, Bank Islam and Orange Bank. www.mambu.com.

For media enquiries, please contact mambu@hardnumbers.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192356/Fernando_Zandona_CEO.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192357/Mambu_Logo.jpg

Mambu_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mambu-appoints-fernando-zandona-as-permanent-ceo-301907889.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.