AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

Dealings in securities by a director

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI securities:

Name: Holger Riemensperger

Position and company: Chief Executive, AECI

Date of transaction: 17 August 2023

Class of securities: Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction: On-market purchases of ordinary shares

Number of securities: 2 000

Purchase price per security: R104,8882

Total value of transaction: R209 776,40

Extent of interest: Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

23 August 2023

Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)