AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
Dealings in securities by a director
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI securities:
Name: Holger Riemensperger
Position and company: Chief Executive, AECI
Date of transaction: 17 August 2023
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Nature of transaction: On-market purchases of ordinary shares
Number of securities: 2 000
Purchase price per security: R104,8882
Total value of transaction: R209 776,40
Extent of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained: Yes
Woodmead, Sandton
23 August 2023
Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)