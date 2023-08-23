Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.08.2023 | 13:07
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SWEF: Loan Repayments, and Facility Cancellation and Second Capital Distribution

DJ SWEF: Loan Repayments, and Facility Cancellation and Second Capital Distribution 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Loan Repayments, and Facility Cancellation and Second Capital Distribution 
23-Aug-2023 / 11:36 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company" or "SEREF") 
 
Loan Repayments, and Facility Cancellation and Second Capital Distribution 
 
The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is pleased to announce considerable progress achieved 
including two loan repayments and the cancellation of the Company's facility with Morgan Stanley and the Company's 
second capital distribution of circa GBP30.0 million. 
 
Loan Repayments 
 
The Company is pleased to announce that two loans were repaid in full in July. These investments comprised, Hotels and 
Residential, UK - GBP49.9 million and Mixed Use, Dublin - EUR12.7m. As a result, the Company's portfolio reduces from 17 to 
15 investments. 
 
Debt Facility Cancellation 
 
SEREF has also cancelled the GBP76.0 million facility with Morgan Stanley. The only remaining facility is the Company's 
modest GBP25.0 million facility with Lloyds which has been retained for working capital management. 
 
Second Capital Distribution 
 
In the Company's 30 June portfolio update, the Board emphasized the need to build a cash reserve to cover unfunded loan 
commitments in the portfolio, now totaling GBP45.6 million (30 June 2023 - GBP47.3 million). 
 
As a result of the recent debt facility cancellation and the need to retain a cash reserve for unfunded loan 
commitments, the Company has resolved to make a second capital distribution totaling (after expenses) circa GBP30.0 
million to SEREF shareholders by way of a compulsory partial redemption of shares at a price of GBP1.0312 per share 
(being the last published NAV per share prior to this announcement) (the "Compulsory Redemption"). The amount applied 
to the Compulsory Redemption is after the deduction of costs and expenses which are expected to be circa GBP10,000. 
 
Shareholder Information 
 
The Compulsory Redemption will be affected pro rata to holdings on the share register as at the close of business on 25 
August 2023 (the "Redemption Date"), being the record date for the Compulsory Redemption. Circa 7.54 per cent. of the 
Company's issued share capital will be redeemed on the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Ratio"). Fractions of shares 
produced by the Redemption Ratio will not be redeemed, so the number of shares to be compulsorily redeemed from each 
shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. 
 
Payments of redemption monies are expected to be affected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in 
uncertificated form) or by cheque (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 31 August 2023. Any certificates 
currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated shareholders 
by 31 August 2023. 
 
The Company currently has 385,940,346 shares in issue. All of the shares redeemed on the Redemption Date will be 
cancelled and accordingly will thereafter be incapable of transfer by shareholders or reissue by the Company. 
 
The shares will be disabled in CREST after close of business on the Redemption Date and the existing ISIN number, 
GG00BQWPBM39, (the "Old ISIN") will expire. The new ISIN number, GG00BPGJYV48, (the "New ISIN") in respect of the 
remaining shares which have not been compulsorily redeemed will be enabled and available for transactions from 8.00 
a.m. on 29 August 2023. The share price TIDM, "SWEF.L", will remain unchanged. For the period up to and including the 
Redemption Date, shares will be traded under the Old ISIN and as such, a purchaser of such shares may have a market 
claim for a proportion of the redemption proceeds following the activation of the New ISIN. CREST will automatically 
transfer any open transactions as at the Redemption Date to the New ISIN. 
 
John Whittle Chairman of the Company commented: 
"We are pleased to declare a second redemption distribution of circa GBP30.0 million to shareholders reflecting our 
objective to return capital to shareholders in a timely manner while managing the orderly wind down of the existing 
portfolio. The two further full loan repayments outlined today mark considerable further progress in meeting this 
objective as the Company's outstanding investments reduce from 17 to 15. 
SEREF has also simplified its own debt arrangements to preserve shareholder capital, cancelling the GBP76.0 million 
facility with Morgan Stanley while retaining the sole outstanding GBP25.0 million Lloyds facility for working capital 
management purposes. While we have prudently retained some capital to deploy against unfunded loan commitments, the 
total portfolio average life remains low and we look forward to updating shareholders on further loan repayments to 
fund additional capital distributions in due course." 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
 
Duke Le Prevost 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
E: starwood@apexgroup.com 
 
Notes: 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. 
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com 
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
the Starwood Capital Group. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BQWPBM39 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  266641 
EQS News ID:  1709959 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1709959&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2023 06:36 ET (10:36 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.