Rishon Lezion, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2023) - ITsMine, a leading data loss and leakage prevention company, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor based on the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors in Data Security by Mike Huskey and Andrew Bales.

Gartner Cool Vendor research "does not constitute an exhaustive list of vendors in any given technology area, but rather is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services."

"We are incredibly excited to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor," said Kr Kimhi, co-founder and CEO of ITsMine. "Our mission is to empower Security and Risk Management (SRM) professionals with the tools they need to protect organizational data, and with our Agentless Beyond DLP Platform we deliver the answer to the new generation of Ransomware attacks (Lockbit, AlpVM, CLOP), involving data leakage followed by encryption. Our platform provides the full list of leaked les even after data exltration and enables SRM teams to immediately kill critical les outside company boundaries. We think that being named a Cool Vendor is a great testament to the tremendous signicance of our mission."

Gartner1 lists some key ndings related to traditional DLP programs, such as "DLP programs are often implemented as a 'set and forget' technology without continuous development, creating areas of frustration for business stakeholders." In addition, per Gartner1, "Immature DLP programs are systemically inundated with recurrent violations and repeat offenders, which contribute to wasted time and resources."

"The fact that we are using AI and deception techniques as part of data protection allows automatic updates to mapping of sensitive areas without bothering employees," Kimhi emphasizes, and adds that "it also dramatically reduces the number of false positives and allows automatic responses according to the vector of attack -- whether it be blocking an external attacker or launching the ITsMine employee awareness tutorial."

From ITsMine's view, the information provided in this report is of value to Security and Risk Management professionals who want to go beyond traditional DLP and protect their organizations' sensitive data from ransomware attacks, breaches and internal data threats, even beyond company boundaries.

1Gartner, Getting DLP Right: 4 Elements of a Successful DLP Program, By Analyst: Andrew Bales Refreshed 12 January 2023, Published 20 August 2021 Gartner, Cool Vendors in Data Security, By Joerg Fritsch, Andrew Bales, Brian Lowans, Anthony Carpino, Mike Huskey, Published 8 August 2023

