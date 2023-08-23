RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 15, 2023. The company also announced that it has initiated a comprehensive operational and strategic review.

Tom Greco, president and chief executive officer, said, "I want to thank the entire Advance family for their dedication and focus on serving our customers in the second quarter while we continued to execute against our priorities to improve operational performance. Profitability in the quarter was below expectations, primarily related to our inability to price to cover inflation. However, we began to see early signs that the strategic investments we are making are beginning to drive an improvement in topline sales and transactions. This is evidenced by positive comparable store sales growth in the final four weeks of the second quarter, which has continued into the third quarter."

Gene Lee, interim executive chair, continued, "Since expanding my role to serve as interim executive chair and partnering more closely with Tom and the leadership team, I have taken a deeper dive into the business and our strategy. As we look to the balance of 2023, we are updating our full-year guidance. We recognize that there is significant work to be done to improve execution across the business and are conducting a comprehensive operational and strategic review to position Advance for long-term success and increase shareholder value. Importantly, as announced separately today, we have identified Advance's next CEO and look forward to welcoming Shane O'Kelly, an accomplished executive with extensive operational and supply chain experience. The board will work with Shane and the management team to ensure Advance is taking the right steps to build a stronger, more resilient business for the benefit of all stakeholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Results (1)

Second quarter of 2023 Net sales totaled $2.7 billion, a 0.8% increase compared with the second quarter of the prior year, primarily driven by new store openings. This was partially offset by a decline of comparable store sales of 0.6%.

Gross profit decreased 3.2% to $1.1 billion. Gross profit margin was 42.7% of Net sales compared with 44.5% of Net sales in the second quarter of the prior year. This was primarily driven by higher product costs and supply chain deleverage that were not fully covered by pricing actions, partially offset by a reduction in LIFO-related expenses.

SG&A expenses were $1.0 billion, which were 37.7% of Net sales compared with 36.9% in the second quarter of the prior year. This was primarily driven by inflation within labor and benefit-related expenses.

The company's Operating income was $134.4 million, or 5.0% of Net sales, compared with 7.6% in the second quarter of the prior year.

The company's effective tax rate was 25.9%, compared with 24.3% in the second quarter of the prior year. The company's Diluted EPS was $1.43, compared with $2.38 in the second quarter of the prior year.

Net cash used in operating activities was $164.6 million through the second quarter of 2023 versus $308.5 million provided by operating activities in the same period of the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower Net income and an increase in cash used in working capital, primarily in Accounts payable. Free cash flow through the second quarter of 2023 was an outflow of $309.4 million compared with an inflow of $97.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

(1) All comparisons are based on the same time period in the prior year. Comparable store sales include locations open for 13 complete accounting periods and excludes sales to independently owned Carquest locations.

Capital Allocation

On August 7, 2023, the company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on October 27, 2023 to all common stockholders of record as of October 13, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Tony Iskander, interim chief financial officer, said, "We are updating our full-year guidance, which considers a modest step up in net and comparable store sales growth driven by strengthening of our professional business. However, we are reducing our outlook for operating income margin rate, diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. This reflects additional headwinds anticipated in the back half of the year driven by our ongoing commitment to maintain competitive price targets, impacts from a shift in channel mix and investments in our team to help retain top talent."

Prior FY 2023 Outlook Updated FY 2023 Outlook As of May 31, 2023 As of August 23, 2023 ($ in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Net sales $ 11,200 $ 11,300 $ 11,250 $ 11,350 Comparable store sales (1) (1.0 )% - % (0.5 )% 0.5 % Operating income margin 5.0 % 5.3 % 4.0 % 4.3 % Income tax rate 24.0 % 25.0 % 25.0 % 25.0 % Diluted EPS $ 6.00 $ 6.50 $ 4.50 $ 5.10 Capital expenditures $ 250 $ 300 $ 200 $ 250 Free cash flow (2) $ 200 $ 300 $ 150 $ 250 New store and branch openings 40 60 40 60

(1) Comparable store sales include locations open for 13 complete accounting periods and excludes sales to independently owned Carquest locations. (2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. For a better understanding of the company's non-GAAP adjustments, refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying financial tables included herein.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 15, 2023 Advance operated 4,790 stores and 319 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,307 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are usually identifiable by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "probable," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," or similar language. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about our leadership transition, strategic initiatives, operational plans and objectives, our planned strategic and operational review and expectations for economic conditions, future business results and future financial performance, as well as statements regarding underlying assumptions related thereto. Forward-looking statements reflect our views based on historical results, current information and assumptions related to future developments. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. They include, among others, factors related to the company's leadership transition, the timing and implementation of strategic initiatives, our ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees, deterioration of general macroeconomic conditions, the highly competitive nature of our industry, demand for our products and services, complexities in our inventory and supply chain and challenges with transforming and growing our business. Please refer to "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, for a description of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (unaudited) July 15, 2023 (1) December 31, 2022 (2) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 277,064 $ 269,282 Receivables, net 793,772 698,613 Inventories, net 5,067,467 4,915,262 Other current assets 188,169 163,695 Total current assets 6,326,472 6,046,852 Property and equipment, net 1,688,891 1,690,139 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,618,822 2,607,690 Goodwill 991,871 990,471 Other intangible assets, net 606,450 620,901 Other assets 71,870 62,429 Total assets $ 12,304,376 $ 12,018,482 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,780,215 $ 4,123,462 Accrued expenses 685,191 634,447 Current portion of long-term debt 95,000 185,000 Other current liabilities 465,972 427,480 Total current liabilities 5,026,378 5,370,389 Long-term debt 1,785,074 1,188,283 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,249,994 2,278,318 Deferred income taxes 432,680 415,997 Other long-term liabilities 87,063 87,214 Total stockholders' equity 2,723,187 2,678,281 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,304,376 $ 12,018,482

(1) This preliminary condensed consolidated balance sheet has been prepared on a basis consistent with the company's previously prepared consolidated balance sheets filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), but does not include the footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). (2) The balance sheet at December 31, 2022 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date, but does not include the footnotes required by GAAP.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Twelve Weeks Ended Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended July 15, 2023 (1) July 16, 2022 (1) July 15, 2023 (1) July 16, 2022 (1) Net sales $ 2,686,066 $ 2,665,426 $ 6,103,659 $ 6,039,636 Cost of sales, including purchasing and warehousing costs 1,537,997 1,479,707 3,484,927 3,347,397 Gross profit 1,148,069 1,185,719 2,618,732 2,692,239 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2) 1,013,701 984,037 2,394,365 2,287,287 Operating income 134,368 201,682 224,367 404,952 Other, net: Interest expense (20,869 ) (10,207 ) (50,587 ) (23,075 ) Loss on early redemption of senior unsecured notes - - - (7,408 ) Other income (expense), net 1,684 (711 ) 1,009 (575 ) Total other, net (19,185 ) (10,918 ) (49,578 ) (31,058 ) Income before provision for income taxes 115,183 190,764 174,789 373,894 Provision for income taxes 29,821 46,362 46,776 89,701 Net income $ 85,362 $ 144,402 $ 128,013 $ 284,193 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.44 $ 2.39 $ 2.16 $ 4.67 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 59,451 60,452 59,384 60,914 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.43 $ 2.38 $ 2.15 $ 4.63 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 59,604 60,782 59,570 61,328

(1) These preliminary condensed consolidated statements of operations have been prepared on a basis consistent with the company's previously prepared consolidated statements of operations filed with the SEC, but do not include the footnotes required by GAAP. (2) The twenty-eight weeks ended July 15, 2023 included an out-of-period charge of approximately $17 million related to costs incurred in prior years but not expensed in the corresponding periods. The company determined the cumulative impact was not material to the current period or any previously issued financial statements.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (unaudited) Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended July 15, 2023 (1) July 16, 2022 (1) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 128,013 $ 284,193 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 162,974 148,691 Share-based compensation 26,791 29,345 Loss and impairment on property and equipment, net 859 2,970 Loss on early redemption of senior unsecured notes - 7,408 Provision for deferred income taxes 16,249 8,779 Other, net 1,170 1,575 Net change in: Receivables, net (93,539 ) (149,255 ) Inventories, net (145,148 ) (176,300 ) Accounts payable (346,808 ) 168,219 Accrued expenses 120,888 (46,887 ) Other assets and liabilities, net (36,008 ) 29,805 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (164,559 ) 308,543 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (144,874 ) (211,212 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 1,532 830 Net cash used in investing activities (143,342 ) (210,382 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 4,327,000 743,000 Payments on credit facilities (4,417,000 ) (643,000 ) Borrowings on senior unsecured notes 599,571 348,618 Payments on senior unsecured notes - (201,081 ) Dividends paid (179,347 ) (245,599 ) Repurchases of common stock (13,808 ) (466,169 ) Other, net (2,013 ) (1,329 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 314,403 (465,560 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,280 6,522 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,782 (360,877 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 269,282 601,428 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 277,064 $ 240,551

(1) These preliminary condensed consolidated statements of cash flows have been prepared on a consistent basis with the company's previously prepared statements of cash flows filed with the SEC, but do not include the footnotes required by GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The company's financial results include certain financial measures not derived in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses Free cash flow as a measure of its liquidity and believes it is a useful indicator to investors or potential investors of the company's ability to implement growth strategies and service debt. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, information contained in the company's condensed consolidated statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow: Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended (in thousands) July 15, 2023 July 16, 2022 Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities $ (164,559 ) $ 308,543 Purchases of property and equipment (144,874 ) (211,212 ) Free cash flow $ (309,433 ) $ 97,331

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR: (1) Four Quarters Ended (In thousands, except adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDAR ratio) July 15, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total GAAP debt $ 1,880,074 $ 1,373,283 Add: Operating lease liabilities 2,705,388 2,692,861 Adjusted debt $ 4,585,462 $ 4,066,144 GAAP Net income $ 345,692 $ 501,872 Depreciation and amortization 298,083 283,800 Interest expense 78,572 51,060 Other expense, net 5,412 6,996 Provision for income taxes 103,890 146,815 Rent expense 596,537 594,838 Share-based compensation 48,424 50,978 Other non-cash charges 17,725 - Adjusted EBITDAR $ 1,494,335 $ 1,636,359 Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR 3.1 2.5

(1) Beginning in first quarter 2023, the company no longer excludes transformation-related activities in non-GAAP measures. Prior period has been recast to conform to current year presentation.

NOTE: Management believes its Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR ratio ("leverage ratio") is a key financial metric for debt securities, as reviewed by rating agencies, and believes its debt levels are best analyzed using this measure. The company's goal is to maintain an investment grade rating. The company's credit rating directly impacts the interest rates on borrowings under its existing credit facility and could impact the company's ability to obtain additional funding. If the company was unable to maintain its investment grade rating this could negatively impact future performance and limit growth opportunities. Similar measures are utilized in the calculation of the financial covenants and ratios contained in the company's financing arrangements. The leverage ratio calculated by the company is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for debt to net earnings, net earnings or debt as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company adjusts the calculation to remove rent expense and to add back the company's existing operating lease liabilities related to their right-of-use assets to provide a more meaningful comparison with the company's peers and to account for differences in debt structures and leasing arrangements. The company's calculation of its leverage ratio might not be calculated in the same manner as, and thus might not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies.

Store Information

During the twenty-eight weeks ended July 15, 2023, 39 stores and branches were opened and 16 were closed or consolidated, resulting in a total of 5,109 stores and branches as of July 15, 2023, compared with a total of 5,086 stores and branches as of December 31, 2022.

The below table summarizes the changes in the number of company-operated store and branch locations during the twelve and twenty-eight weeks ended July 15, 2023:

Twelve Weeks Ended AAP CARQUEST WORLDPAC (1) Total April 22, 2023 4,456 322 318 5,096 New 17 - 1 18 Closed (2) (3) - (5) July 15, 2023 4,471 319 319 5,109

Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended AAP CARQUEST WORLDPAC (1) Total December 31, 2022 4,440 330 316 5,086 New 36 - 3 39 Closed (5) (11) - (16) July 15, 2023 4,471 319 319 5,109

There were no consolidated, converted or relocated stores during the twelve and twenty-eight weeks ended July 15, 2023. (1) Certain converted Autopart International ("AI") locations will remain branded as AI going forward.

