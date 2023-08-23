MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023.
- Net sales decreased 4.8% and comparable sales decreased 5.0%
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.52
- Inventory declined 14%
- Reaffirms full year 2023 financial outlook
- Remains committed to strengthening balance sheet and to maintaining current dividend
Tom Kingsbury, Kohl's chief executive officer, said, "Our second quarter earnings were in line with our expectations. We maintained strong sales momentum in Sephora at Kohl's, reduced inventory by 14%, and managed expenses tightly. Further, solid cash flow generation allowed us to reduce our borrowings in the period."
"Many of our strategic efforts are just underway, which we expect will contribute incrementally in the back half of the year, and even more so in 2024 and beyond. We have enhanced the store experience and recently opened an additional 200 Sephora at Kohl's shops, and are taking steps to further optimize our assortment and simplify our value strategies. Looking ahead, we are reaffirming our 2023 guidance and remain confident in our longer-term opportunity. I want to thank the entire Kohl's team for their efforts to support and drive improved Kohl's performance," Kingsbury continued.
Second Quarter 2023 Results
Comparisons refer to the 13-week period ended July 29, 2023 versus the 13-week period ended July 30, 2022
- Net sales decreased 4.8% year-over-year, to $3.7 billion, with comparable sales down 5.0%.
- Gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 39.0%, a decrease of 61 basis points.
- Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 1.6% year-over-year, to $1.3 billion. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 33.5%, an increase of 208 basis points year-over-year.
- Operating income was $163 million compared to $266 million in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 4.2%, a decrease of 233 basis points year-over-year.
- Net income was $58 million, or $0.52 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $143 million, or $1.11 per diluted share in the prior year.
- Inventory was $3.5 billion, a decrease of 14% year-over-year.
- Operating cash flow was $430 million.
Six Months Fiscal Year 2023 Results
Comparisons refer to the 26-week period ended July 29, 2023 versus the 26-week period ended July 30, 2022
- Net sales decreased 4.1% year-over-year, to $7.0 billion, with comparable sales down 4.7%.
- Gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 39.0%, a decrease of 1 basis point.
- Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 1.3% year-over-year, to $2.5 billion. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 34.1%, an increase of 103 basis points year-over-year.
- Operating income was $261 million compared to $348 million in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 3.5%, a decrease of 96 basis points year-over-year.
- Net income was $72 million, or $0.65 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $157 million, or $1.22 per diluted share in the prior year.
- Operating cash flow was $228 million.
2023 Financial and Capital Allocation Outlook
For the full year 2023, the Company reaffirms its financial outlook and currently expects the following:
- Net sales: A decrease of (2%) to (4%), includes the impact of the 53rd week which is worth approximately 1% year-over-year.
- Operating margin: Approximately 4.0%.
- Diluted earnings per share: In the range of $2.10 to $2.70, excluding any non-recurring charges.
- Capital Expenditures: $600 million to $650 million, including expansion of its Sephora partnership and store refresh activity.
- Dividend: On August 8, 2023, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend is payable September 20, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2023.
KOHL'S CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)
July 29, 2023
July 30, 2022
July 29, 2023
July 30, 2022
Net sales
$ 3,678
$ 3,863
$ 7,033
$ 7,334
Other revenue
217
224
433
468
Total revenue
3,895
4,087
7,466
7,802
Cost of merchandise sold
2,242
2,332
4,289
4,472
Gross margin rate
39.0%
39.6%
39.0%
39.0%
Operating expenses:
Selling, general, and administrative
1,304
1,283
2,542
2,576
As a percent of total revenue
33.5%
31.4%
34.1%
33.0%
Depreciation and amortization
186
206
374
406
Operating income
163
266
261
348
Interest expense, net
89
77
173
145
Income before income taxes
74
189
88
203
Provision for income taxes
16
46
16
46
Net income
$ 58
$ 143
$ 72
$ 157
Average number of shares:
Basic
110
127
110
127
Diluted
111
128
111
129
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.52
$ 1.13
$ 0.65
$ 1.24
Diluted
$ 0.52
$ 1.11
$ 0.65
$ 1.22
KOHL'S CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Millions)
July 29, 2023
July 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 204
$ 222
Merchandise inventories
3,474
4,034
Other
296
374
Total current assets
3,974
4,630
Property and equipment, net
7,945
8,228
Operating leases
2,493
2,296
Other assets
382
469
Total assets
$ 14,794
$ 15,623
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 1,376
$ 1,497
Accrued liabilities
1,246
1,426
Borrowings under revolving credit facility
560
79
Current portion of:
Long-term debt
111
164
Finance leases and financing obligations
84
96
Operating leases
93
108
Total current liabilities
3,470
3,370
Long-term debt
1,637
1,747
Finance leases and financing obligations
2,730
2,830
Operating leases
2,777
2,568
Deferred income taxes
121
194
Other long-term liabilities
324
370
Shareholders' equity:
3,735
4,544
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,794
$ 15,623
KOHL'S CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions)
July 29, 2023
July 30, 2022
Operating activities
Net income
$ 72
$ 157
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
374
406
Share-based compensation
20
26
Deferred income taxes
(7)
(12)
Non-cash lease expense
48
56
Other non-cash items
(2)
5
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Merchandise inventories
(283)
(964)
Other current and long-term assets
61
(29)
Accounts payable
46
(185)
Accrued and other long-term liabilities
(52)
51
Operating lease liabilities
(49)
(57)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
228
(546)
Investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(338)
(548)
Proceeds from sale of real estate
4
4
Other
(1)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(335)
(544)
Financing activities
Net borrowings under revolving credit facility
475
79
Treasury stock purchases
-
(158)
Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares
(13)
(20)
Dividends paid
(110)
(127)
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(164)
-
Finance lease and financing obligation payments
(47)
(55)
Proceeds from financing obligations
17
5
Proceeds from stock option exercises
-
1
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
158
(275)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
51
(1,365)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
153
1,587
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 204
$ 222
