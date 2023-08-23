MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023.

Net sales decreased 4.8% and comparable sales decreased 5.0%

Diluted earnings per share of $0.52

Inventory declined 14%

Reaffirms full year 2023 financial outlook

Remains committed to strengthening balance sheet and to maintaining current dividend

Tom Kingsbury, Kohl's chief executive officer, said, "Our second quarter earnings were in line with our expectations. We maintained strong sales momentum in Sephora at Kohl's, reduced inventory by 14%, and managed expenses tightly. Further, solid cash flow generation allowed us to reduce our borrowings in the period."

"Many of our strategic efforts are just underway, which we expect will contribute incrementally in the back half of the year, and even more so in 2024 and beyond. We have enhanced the store experience and recently opened an additional 200 Sephora at Kohl's shops, and are taking steps to further optimize our assortment and simplify our value strategies. Looking ahead, we are reaffirming our 2023 guidance and remain confident in our longer-term opportunity. I want to thank the entire Kohl's team for their efforts to support and drive improved Kohl's performance," Kingsbury continued.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Comparisons refer to the 13-week period ended July 29, 2023 versus the 13-week period ended July 30, 2022

Net sales decreased 4.8% year-over-year, to $3.7 billion, with comparable sales down 5.0%.

was $3.5 billion, a decrease of 14% year-over-year. Operating cash flow was $430 million.

Six Months Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Comparisons refer to the 26-week period ended July 29, 2023 versus the 26-week period ended July 30, 2022

Net sales decreased 4.1% year-over-year, to $7.0 billion, with comparable sales down 4.7%.

was $72 million, or $0.65 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $157 million, or $1.22 per diluted share in the prior year. Operating cash flow was $228 million.

2023 Financial and Capital Allocation Outlook

For the full year 2023, the Company reaffirms its financial outlook and currently expects the following:

Net sales: A decrease of (2%) to (4%), includes the impact of the 53rd week which is worth approximately 1% year-over-year.

A decrease of (2%) to (4%), includes the impact of the 53rd week which is worth approximately 1% year-over-year. Operating margin: Approximately 4.0%.

Approximately 4.0%. Diluted earnings per share: In the range of $2.10 to $2.70, excluding any non-recurring charges.

In the range of $2.10 to $2.70, excluding any non-recurring charges. Capital Expenditures: $600 million to $650 million, including expansion of its Sephora partnership and store refresh activity.

$600 million to $650 million, including expansion of its Sephora partnership and store refresh activity. Dividend: On August 8, 2023, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend is payable September 20, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Kohl's will host its quarterly earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET on August 23, 2023. A webcast of the conference call and the related presentation materials will be available via the Company's web site at investors.kohls.com, both live and after the call.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl's

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer built on a foundation that combines great brands, incredible value and convenience for our customers. Kohl's serves millions of families in our more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, online at Kohls.com, and through our Kohl's App. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl's impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

KOHL'S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data) July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Net sales $ 3,678 $ 3,863 $ 7,033 $ 7,334 Other revenue 217 224 433 468 Total revenue 3,895 4,087 7,466 7,802 Cost of merchandise sold 2,242 2,332 4,289 4,472 Gross margin rate 39.0% 39.6% 39.0% 39.0% Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 1,304 1,283 2,542 2,576 As a percent of total revenue 33.5% 31.4% 34.1% 33.0% Depreciation and amortization 186 206 374 406 Operating income 163 266 261 348 Interest expense, net 89 77 173 145 Income before income taxes 74 189 88 203 Provision for income taxes 16 46 16 46 Net income $ 58 $ 143 $ 72 $ 157 Average number of shares: Basic 110 127 110 127 Diluted 111 128 111 129 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 1.13 $ 0.65 $ 1.24 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 1.11 $ 0.65 $ 1.22

KOHL'S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions) July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 204 $ 222 Merchandise inventories 3,474 4,034 Other 296 374 Total current assets 3,974 4,630 Property and equipment, net 7,945 8,228 Operating leases 2,493 2,296 Other assets 382 469 Total assets $ 14,794 $ 15,623 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,376 $ 1,497 Accrued liabilities 1,246 1,426 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 560 79 Current portion of: Long-term debt 111 164 Finance leases and financing obligations 84 96 Operating leases 93 108 Total current liabilities 3,470 3,370 Long-term debt 1,637 1,747 Finance leases and financing obligations 2,730 2,830 Operating leases 2,777 2,568 Deferred income taxes 121 194 Other long-term liabilities 324 370 Shareholders' equity: 3,735 4,544 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,794 $ 15,623

KOHL'S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (Dollars in Millions) July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 72 $ 157 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 374 406 Share-based compensation 20 26 Deferred income taxes (7) (12) Non-cash lease expense 48 56 Other non-cash items (2) 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Merchandise inventories (283) (964) Other current and long-term assets 61 (29) Accounts payable 46 (185) Accrued and other long-term liabilities (52) 51 Operating lease liabilities (49) (57) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 228 (546) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (338) (548) Proceeds from sale of real estate 4 4 Other (1) - Net cash used in investing activities (335) (544) Financing activities Net borrowings under revolving credit facility 475 79 Treasury stock purchases - (158) Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares (13) (20) Dividends paid (110) (127) Repayment of long-term borrowings (164) - Finance lease and financing obligation payments (47) (55) Proceeds from financing obligations 17 5 Proceeds from stock option exercises - 1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 158 (275) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 51 (1,365) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 153 1,587 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 204 $ 222

