23.08.2023 | 13:24
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 22 August 2023 were:

193.87p Capital only
193.89p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 16th April 2021, the Company has 80,229,044 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,132,261 shares which are held in Treasury.


