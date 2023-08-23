

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $58 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $143 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $3.68 billion from $3.86 billion last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $58 Mln. vs. $143 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.22 -Revenue (Q2): $3.68 Bln vs. $3.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.70



