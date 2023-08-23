Borussia Dortmund's headline (income statement) results for FY23 were ahead of management's previous guidance and our estimates. The company enjoyed a year of recovery following the disruption of COVID-19 in the prior year and the first team enjoyed better sporting success than the previous season, although it fell agonisingly short of winning the Bundesliga. We will update our underlying FY24 estimates when the full financial statements are published at the end of September 2023 but, in the interim, we include part of the disclosed transfer profit on the recent sale of Jude Bellingham.

