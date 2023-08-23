Unither Pharmaceuticals has completed the purchase of the Novartis site located at Butantã, in São Paulo, Brazil

PARIS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unither Pharmaceuticals, the world's leading manufacturer of sterile unit-dose products, recently acquired the Novartis plant in São Paulo, Brazil, as a new step in its industrial expansion in Brazil.

«This acquisition enables us to benefit from sterile operations in Latin America and to enlarge our offer to multidose ophthalmic containers. We are pleased to welcome the 180 people joining Unither Pharmaceuticals and bring new possibilities to our customers,» explains Eric Goupil, President of Unither Pharmaceuticals.

Unither Pharmaceuticals has a major interest in the fast-growing ophthalmology market. Thus, ongoing investments are being made, including the acquisition of this new plant in Latin America, which allows the company to manufacture ophthalmic healthcare products across four continents (Europe, Asia, North America, and South America).

About Unither Pharmaceuticals

Unither Pharmaceuticals was established in Amiens, France, in 1993 and specialises in the development and manufacturing of liquid single-dose forms (particularly eye drops, saline solutions, and asthma medications in BFS unit doses and OTC and Rx formulations in stick packs) for pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers. Currently employing more than 2000 people in 8 manufacturing plants in France, the United States, Brazil and China, Unither Pharmaceuticals achieved sales of €371 million in 2022.

