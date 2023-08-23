

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta has launched an Artificial Inteligence-powered translation engine that can translate nearly 100 languages across text and speech.



The Facebook parent company said it is releasing the engine, known as Seamless M4T, under a Creative Commons license to allow researchers and developers to build on this work.



SeamlessM4T supports speech recognition for nearly 100 languages.



It supports speech-to-text translation, speech-to-speech translation, text-to-text translation, and text-to-speech translation.



The technology giant is introducing a pioneering universal language translator at a time existing speech-to-speech and speech-to-text systems only cover a limited number of the world's languages.



One advantage of the new AI-powered translation engine is that it can translate spoken words from one language to another without having to first convert to text behind the scenes.



Meta also released the metadata of SeamlessAlign, the biggest open multimodal translation dataset, totaling 270,000 hours of mined speech and text alignments.



Last year, Meta released No Language Left Behind (NLLB), a text-to-text machine translation model that supports 200 languages, and has since been integrated into Wikipedia as one of the translation providers.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken