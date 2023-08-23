Newcastle United Welcomes Sportsbet.io as New Club Partner

Newcastle United has announced a multi-year partnership with Sportsbet.io, a leading online sports technology and betting platform

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Sportsbet.io, part of Yolo Group, has established itself as a digital innovator in the sports industry, bringing its members close to the action through incisive content, analytics, and incentives such as cryptocurrency betting.

Speaking of the partnership, Newcastle United's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, commented:

"Sportsbet.io is a digital innovator and shares the club's desire to unlock new ways of engaging with supporters and those who love sports. Having the digital expertise of Sportsbet.io as part of our Newcastle United family will help us to work together to create content and incentives that will benefit our fans in territories around the world." "Having previously worked with Sportsbet.io, I have seen first-hand how they engage with supporters, breaking boundaries to activate new ideas. Sportsbet.io is a great addition to our growing family of partners and one which will excite our global fan base."

Tim Heath, founder of Yolo Group, added:

"We are absolutely delighted to partner with Newcastle United - a milestone moment for both organizations. This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to connect with fans not just locally, but across the globe. We share a common vision to push the boundaries of digital innovation in the sports industry and we are thrilled to work hand in hand with the club to create unforgettable moments for these dedicated supporters worldwide."

Mr. Heath believes that this is a great partnership for both parties and also thanked Kalus Kenny Intelex and ISG for their invaluable contributions in making it come to fruition. For more information and to see a number of free promotions, please visit Sportsbet.io.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast, and fair gaming experience.

Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cashout function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community. Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

About Newcastle United Football Club

Newcastle United is a leading football club based in the North East of England. Founded in 1892, the club has won the English League Championship four times, and the FA Cup six times. Nicknamed the Magpies, the club play in the English Premier League and is one of the country's most followed teams.

The club's passionate supporter base, commonly known as the Toon Army, backs the team in numbers with St. James' Park's atmosphere is renowned throughout the world, with sell-out crowds of over 52,000 fans.

Newcastle United has a history of famous strikers, from Jackie Milburn, Len White, and Malcolm MacDonald in years gone by, to Alan Shearer who is the club's all-time leading goal scorer with 206 goals. For more information on Newcastle United, the club's history, and all the latest news, please visit www.nufc.co.uk

