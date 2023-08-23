Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2023) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D" or the "Company"), dedicated to becoming the leading carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining company operating at an industrial scale, today announced that Patricia Trompeter, CEO of Sphere 3D, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, scheduled to take place from September 11 to 13, 2023.

Patricia will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact an H.C. Wainwright sales representative.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is a net carbon-neutral cryptocurrency miner with decades of proven enterprise data-services expertise. The Company is growing its industrial-scale digital asset mining operation through the capital-efficient procurement of next-generation mining equipment and partnering with best-in-class data center operators. Sphere 3D is dedicated to increasing shareholder value while honoring its commitment to strict environmental, social, and governance standards. For more information about the Company, please visit Sphere3D.com.

