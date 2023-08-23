Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.08.2023 | 14:06
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ClariMed Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., the first end-to-end MedTech services partner to prioritize usability as the core of their integrated, human-centric approach to medical product development, today announced the appointment of Xin Zhang as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head of Corporate Development.

Xin Zhang, ClariMed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head of Corporate Development

Xin is an experienced company director and private equity investor in mid-market companies with a focus on long-term sustainable growth, change management, and value creation. He brings extensive financial leadership experience to ClariMed, having previously worked as Vice President at Imperial Capital, where he served on the Board of Directors for three companies and led the launch of two healthcare services platform investments. Xin has also worked in M&A investment banking at Citi and earned his CPA at PwC.

"Xin is passionate about being part of an operating team," said Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed. "His experience, vision, and enthusiasm about joining our team and building something meaningful together make him the perfect fit for our organization as we continue to grow, expand our investments, and reaffirm our dedication to strategic acquisitions."

In his new role, Xin will be responsible for overseeing all financial operations, managing the company's financial strategy, and driving corporate development initiatives. He will play a crucial role in supporting ClariMed's growth strategy, enhancing financial performance, and ensuring the company's long-term sustainability. His expertise in financial management and strategic planning aligns well with ClariMed's growth aspirations.

Xin Zhang added, "ClariMed's mission, current success, and future growth potential are compelling. I am thrilled to join ClariMed at this exciting time and eagerly anticipate working in collaboration with the ClariMed leadership team, the ClariMed companies, UserWise and Harvey Medical, and NaviMed, our private equity partner."

About ClariMed

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.Clarimed.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Monique Garrett
MGarrett@PrismWorksOnline.com
1.484.363.1773

ClariMed: Designing the Future of Health

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2190333/Xin_Zhang_Final.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991389/ClariMed___Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarimed-announces-appointment-of-new-chief-financial-officer-301906401.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.