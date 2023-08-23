The "Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market by End User (Academic Research Institutes, Owners, Veterinarians), Deployment (On Cloud, On-Premises) Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market size was estimated at USD 107.96 million in 2022, USD 116.91 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.43% to reach USD 206.32 million by 2030.

The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on End User, the market is studied across Academic Research Institutes, Owners, and Veterinarians. The Owners is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across On Cloud and On-Premises. The On-Premises is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing expenditure on technology to enhance animal care

Increasing detection of animal mental illness

Animal welfare associations and NGOs efforts towards animal overall health

Restraints

Lack of standardization of regulations

Opportunities

Rising spending on pet healthcare by owners

Technology advancements and cost-effectiveness

Challenges

Limited awareness and skills to handle such technology

Companies Mentioned

Animals ai

ANY-maze

Fancom BV

Nedap N.V.

New Biotechnology Ltd

Noldus Information Technology BV

PetPace

Porphyrio

RSIP Vision

Stoelting Co.

Ugo Basile SRL

Viewpoint

Wildbyte Technologies Ltd

Zantiks Ltd

Zoetis Services LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5se08

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230823142092/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900