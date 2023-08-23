The "Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market by End User (Academic Research Institutes, Owners, Veterinarians), Deployment (On Cloud, On-Premises) Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market size was estimated at USD 107.96 million in 2022, USD 116.91 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.43% to reach USD 206.32 million by 2030.
The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market.
The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.
Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
Market Segmentation Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:
- Based on End User, the market is studied across Academic Research Institutes, Owners, and Veterinarians. The Owners is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Deployment, the market is studied across On Cloud and On-Premises. The On-Premises is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East Africa.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
- Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
- Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
- Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation
- Competitive Assessment Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
- Product Development Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
- What is the market size and forecast of the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market during the forecast period?
- Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market?
- What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market?
- What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Animal Mental Health Monitoring Software Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing expenditure on technology to enhance animal care
- Increasing detection of animal mental illness
- Animal welfare associations and NGOs efforts towards animal overall health
Restraints
- Lack of standardization of regulations
Opportunities
- Rising spending on pet healthcare by owners
- Technology advancements and cost-effectiveness
Challenges
- Limited awareness and skills to handle such technology
Companies Mentioned
- Animals ai
- ANY-maze
- Fancom BV
- Nedap N.V.
- New Biotechnology Ltd
- Noldus Information Technology BV
- PetPace
- Porphyrio
- RSIP Vision
- Stoelting Co.
- Ugo Basile SRL
- Viewpoint
- Wildbyte Technologies Ltd
- Zantiks Ltd
- Zoetis Services LLC
