WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' across all four Finance Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) categories Procure-to-Pay (P2P), Order-to-Cash (O2C), Record-to-Report (R2R), and Financial Planning Analysis (FP&A) in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens FAO Services Quadrant Report.

In P2P, ISG recognizes WNS' unique solutions across the finance and accounting value chain, including category management, source-to-procure, and invoice-to-pay. WNS' capabilities have been further strengthened by its recent acquisitions of Vuram, The Smart Cube and OptiBuy. These capabilities, coupled with WNS' Financial Intelligence-in-a-Box (FIAB) solution, provide clients with comprehensive, domain-centric expertise in procurement and finance operations driving business transformation and optimization.

For O2C services, ISG highlights WNS' suite of proprietary solutions leveraging advanced technologies including AI as a key differentiator. These include the company's ability to transform O2C as a service with its Quote-to-Sustain (QtS) solution, which integrates Quote-to-Order, Bill-to-Cash, and Report-to-Sustain processes. The ISG report also cites WNS' co-creation labs as key investments which are driving collaborative idea generation with clients and creative solutions that address industry-specific needs.

In R2R services, WNS was lauded for its comprehensive suite of regulatory and compliance services and advanced analytics offerings. The report emphasizes the company's ability to transform financial processes through data-driven insights, resulting in improved financial governance and controllership. ISG also notes WNS' broad range of technology-driven offerings enabling seamless R2R accounting, including AI, ML, RPA and NLP.

For FP&A services, ISG highlights WNS' CFO advisory services that go beyond FAO consulting. These offerings provide strategic guidance, insights and support to CFOs for managing financial operations, optimizing performance, and driving overall business growth. WNS was also recognized for its ability to drive digital transformation in FP&A through technology and analytics-powered solutions including dynamic dashboards, real-time reports, and predictive forecasting.

"We are honored to be named a 'Leader' across all four Finance and Accounting categories by ISG for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to our differentiated capabilities, culture of co-creation, and ability to execute. As the F&A landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to harnessing the power of digital technologies, data, and analytics to ensure our clients always stay ahead of the curve," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS' Financial and Accounting services, fortified by strategic acquisitions, distinctive features such as CFO advisory services and an array of proprietary solutions, drive operational excellence. Utilizing technology and expertise, WNS enhances financial processes, empowering businesses to achieve efficiency, accuracy, and growth," said Gaurang Pagdi, Lead Analyst, ISG.

Across industries, WNS partners with 140 global CFO offices to co-create insight-led digital finance operations. Our deep domain knowledge combined with expertise in digital and analytics enables us to unlock sustainable business growth, drive innovative operation models, and deliver future-ready agility across the entire F&A value chain.

To access the full report, click here.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions, including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2023, WNS had 59,871 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide, including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230823471429/en/

Contacts:

Investors

David Mackey

EVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (646) 908-2615

david.mackey@wns.com

Media

Archana Raghuram

EVP Global Head Marketing Communications

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com