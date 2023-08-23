INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis Opens Registration, Announces Tomorrow's Leaders for 2023 Show

Registration for Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis is now open, offering attendees numerous networking opportunities at the most comprehensive manufacturing event in the Midwest.?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Registration is now open for Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis , the Midwest's only annual end-to-end design and manufacturing event featuring five co-located shows under one roof.

The 2023 event takes place Oct. 10-11 at the Minneapolis Convention Center and brings together like-minded professionals from all verticals of manufacturing to network and discover the newest ideas in the industry. The five-in-one expo features exhibitors and presenters under Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis (MD&M), Design and Manufacturing Minneapolis (D&M), ATX Minneapolis, MinnPack and Plastec Minneapolis.

Manufacturing is the third-largest industry employer in Minnesota , accounting for 11% of all jobs and 13.6% of total output in the state. In 2021, manufacturing was responsible for? $53.13 billion in goods and services produced in Minnesota, making the industry? the largest contributor to the state's GDP .?Minneapolis is home to more than 8,300 manufacturers across a range of categories, with computer and electronic products, food and beverage, machinery, medtech, aerospace, and plastics and rubber products ranking in the top 10 sectors.

"Minnesota continues to be a major hub of manufacturing technology, especially with many top manufacturing brands headquartered in the state," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis. "To keep up with these trends, skilled workers, thinkers and industry leaders meet at Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis to collaborate and educate themselves through in-person meetings, numerous informative sessions and specialized presentations geared toward propelling innovative manufacturing ideas into tangible products."

To continue with manufacturing growth in the region, Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis is introducing Tomorrow's Leaders, a new initiative aimed to guide students and professionals trying to build careers in the manufacturing industry. Tomorrow's Leaders strives to help recent college graduates, high school students and newcomers in the industry, by providing networking and educational opportunities to prepare for a career in manufacturing.

Top brands that will be speaking and/or exhibiting at this year's expo include Accumold, General Mills, Labcorp, Life Science Outsourcing, Nikon Metrology Inc., Pioneer Plastics, Protolabs, Peak Technologies, and Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

In addition to bringing together MD&M, ATX, Design & Manufacturing, MinnPack, and Plastec under one roof, Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis is partnering with multiple local and global engineering and manufacturing organizations to ensure a comprehensive view of product lifestyles -from prototype to production. Partnerships include SMTA International and Minnesota ASQ, both co-locating their conferences and expo floors at the October event.

To secure a free expo pass and meet with the top manufacturing brands in the Midwest, visit www.advancedmanufacturingminneapolis.com .

