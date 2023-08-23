Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
23.08.23
09:15 Uhr
2,540 Euro
+0,020
+0,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
23.08.2023 | 14:31
126 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
23-Aug-2023 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                                     Sarah Gentleman 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                              Non-executive director 
b)      Initial notification / amendment                       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                     Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                                     213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument           Ordinary shares of 1p each 
       Identification Code                             GB00BY7QYJ50 
b)      Nature of the transaction                          Acquisition of shares 
                                              Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                              GBP2.25     4,444 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                              4,444 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
                                              GBP9,999 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                           23 August 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                           London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
Numis Securities 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Havish Patel 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Nick Donovan 
Charlotte Craigie 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
Powerscourt 
Public relations                +44 (0)7970 246 725 / 
Elly Williamson                +44 (0)7713 246 126 
Jane Glover

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  266656 
EQS News ID:  1710037 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1710037&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2023 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
