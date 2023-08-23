Odyssey Health, Inc. Presents Concussion Treatment Data at the Military Health System Research Symposium - MHSRS

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC:ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc., a company focused on developing unique, life-enhancing medical products, recently presented at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS). Odyssey is developing a novel pharmaceutical, ONP-002, to be given intranasally for brain-targeted delivery in the acute through subacute period following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) also known as a concussion. MHSRS requested presentation submissions and after review, selected the Odyssey ONP-002 technology to be presented in poster-style at its yearly conference.

The scientific poster included: 1) the use of a heat stable spray-dried powdered formulation to eliminate the need for burdensome cold chain controls in the field, 2) the development of a breath-propelled intranasal device that enhances drug dispersion depth and conformity, 3) preclinical data in animals showing that ONP-002 treatment improves memory and neuromotor function while reducing depressive-like behavior after mTBI, and 4) positive safety and pharmacokinetic findings in Odyssey's recently completed Phase I clinical trial.

The MHSRS was held August 14th-17th and provided an opportunity for military and civilian medical providers, academia, and industry from around the world to meet and discuss ideas for improving military healthcare. Areas like Comprehensive Strategy and Action Plan for Warfighter Brain Health, Precision Medicine Research: Optimizing Warfighter Healthcare, Readiness, and Return to Duty, and Battlefield Biomarkers for TBI: Diagnostic and Prognostic Indicators were discussed at the Scientific Assembly.

Far-forward missions conducted by military forces require fast and effective field solutions to improve military readiness and prevent late and long-term consequences of brain trauma. Odyssey's poster presentation, "A Novel Intranasal Pharmaceutical for Treatment of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in the Field," focused on the advantages of developing a lightweight intranasal field-deliverable drug-device combination for concussion management in the early phases following injury.

The Poster presentation has been posted on LinkedIn and our website.

About Odyssey Health Inc. (formerly Odyssey Group International, Inc.)

Odyssey Health Inc. (OTC:ODYY) is a medical company with a focus on life-enhancing medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and develop distinct assets, intellectual property, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The company is focused on areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, and have a substantial market opportunity. For more information, visit the company's website at www.odysseyhealthinc.com

We encourage our shareholders to visit our corporate social media accounts for updates:

https://twitter.com/OdysseyHealth1

https://www.facebook.com/odysseyhealthinc

https://www.linkedin.com/company/odysseyhealthinc

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsS--v0od_fYIBu2tvqmj9Q

About ONP-002

ONP-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of mTBI (concussion). In preclinical studies, ONP-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that ONP-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, ONP-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow. Our novel breath-propelled, intranasal brain-drug delivery device is designed with a novel drug dispensing system that creates an effective airflow for depositing concentrated drug deep into the nasal cavity and onto the olfactory region, this could allow for quick and direct diffusion into the brain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to continue to raise needed funds, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.

Inquiries:

Odyssey Health, Inc.

info@odysseyhealthinc.com

SOURCE: Odyssey Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775994/Odyssey-Health-Inc-Presents-Concussion-Treatment-Data-at-the-Military-Health-System-Research-Symposium--MHSRS