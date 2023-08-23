Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Second Quarter Results

Company net sales growth of + 16% , driven by Abercrombie brands + 26% and Hollister brands + 8%



Operating margin of 9.6% , a significant expansion from approximately break even l ast year

Inventory levels down 30% year-over-year with brands leveraging chase capabilities

Company increases full year outlook ranges on sales and operating margin

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023. These compare to results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022. Descriptions of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures accompany this release.

Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our net sales and operating margin exceeded our expectations as global growth accelerated throughout the second quarter. We continue to see strong customer receptivity of our brands and product, led by 26% net sales growth in Abercrombie brands. To date, our efforts to evolve Hollister brands' positioning and assortment are paying off, achieving a return to net sales growth at positive 8% for the quarter. Both brands saw gross profit rate improvement on higher average unit retail and lower freight costs. Operating leverage from sales growth and gross profit rate performance contributed to an operating margin of 9.6%, a significant expansion from second quarter of 2022. These strong results showcase the power of our playbook and our team's ability to align product, voice, and experience to meet our customers' needs. Operationally, we are strategically managing inventory, leveraging chase capabilities to support demand, and driving efficiency across our business.

While the macro environment remains dynamic, our first half results give us confidence to stay on offense for the second half. Consistent with our Always Forward Plan, we are continuing to open stores and make critical long-term investments in digital and technology that will keep our brands in position to exceed our customers' expectations."

Details related to reported net income (loss) per diluted share and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share for the second quarter are as follows:

2023 2022 GAAP $ 1.10 $ (0.33 ) Excluded items, net of tax effect (1) - (0.03 ) Adjusted non-GAAP $ 1.10 $ (0.30 ) Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) - (0.02 ) Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency $ 1.10 $ (0.32 )

(1)Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges in the prior year.

(2)The estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results using a 26% tax rate.

A summary of results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023 as compared to the second quarter ended July 30, 2022:

Net sales of $935 million, up 16% as compared to last year on a reported basis and up 16% on a constant currency basis.

of $935 million, up 16% as compared to last year on a reported basis and up 16% on a constant currency basis. Positive total company comparable sales of 13%.

of 13%. Gross profit rate of 62.5%, up approximately 460 basis points as compared to last year. The year-over-year improvement was primarily driven by a benefit of 400 basis points from year-over-year AUR growth and 340 basis points from lower freight costs partially offset by 180 basis points from higher cotton and raw material costs and 60 basis points from the adverse impact from foreign currency.

of 62.5%, up approximately 460 basis points as compared to last year. The year-over-year improvement was primarily driven by a benefit of 400 basis points from year-over-year AUR growth and 340 basis points from lower freight costs partially offset by 180 basis points from higher cotton and raw material costs and 60 basis points from the adverse impact from foreign currency. Operating expense, excluding other operating income, net, up $30 million or 6% compared to last year, driven by increases in incentive compensation, store occupancy and technology expenses. Operating expense as a percentage of sales decreased to 53.2% from 58.0% last year.

excluding other operating income, net, up $30 million or 6% compared to last year, driven by increases in incentive compensation, store occupancy and technology expenses. Operating expense as a percentage of sales decreased to 53.2% from 58.0% last year. Operating income of $90 million on a reported basis as compared to operating loss of $2 million and $0 million last year, on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.

Net income per diluted share of $1.10 on a reported basis as compared to net loss per diluted share last year of $0.33 and $0.30 on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.





Segment reorganization on geographic basis

During the second quarter of 2023, to drive ongoing brand growth and leverage the knowledge and experience of its regional teams, the company reorganized its structure and now manages its business on a geographic basis, consisting of three reportable segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC). There were no changes on the consolidated results of operations. All prior periods presented are recast to conform to this classification.

Net Sales

Net sales by segment and brand for the second quarter are as follows:

Net sales by segment: (1) 2023 2022 1 YR % Change Comparable sales (2) Americas $ 731,427 $ 613,244 19 % 14 % EMEA 171,962 164,827 4 % 6 % APAC 31,956 27,020 18 % 26 % Total company $ 935,345 $ 805,091 16 % 13 % (in thousands) 2023 2022 1 YR % Change Comparable sales (2) Net sales by brand: Abercrombie (3) 462,711 368,157 26 % 23 % Hollister (4) $ 472,634 $ 436,934 8 % 5 % Total company $ 935,345 $ 805,091 16 % 13 %

(1) Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to an individual country on the basis of the country in which the merchandise was sold for in-store purchases and on the basis of the shipping location provided by customers for digital orders.

(2) Comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis. Refer to "REPORTING AND USE OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES," for further discussion.

(3) For purposes of the above table, Abercrombie includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.

(4) For purposes of the above table, Hollister includes the Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist brands.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of July 29, 2023 the company had:

Cash and equivalents of $617 million. This compares to cash and equivalents of $518 million and $370 million as of January 28, 2023 and July 30, 2022, respectively.

of $617 million. This compares to cash and equivalents of $518 million and $370 million as of January 28, 2023 and July 30, 2022, respectively. Inventories of $493 million, a decrease of 30% compared to July 30, 2022.

of $493 million, a decrease of 30% compared to July 30, 2022. Long-term gross borrowings under the company's senior secured notes of $300 million (the "Senior Secured Notes") which mature in July 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 8.75% per annum.

under the company's senior secured notes of $300 million (the "Senior Secured Notes") which mature in July 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 8.75% per annum. Borrowing available under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") of $357 million.

under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") of $357 million. Liquidity, comprised of cash and equivalents and borrowing available under the ABL Facility, of approximately $974 million. This compares to liquidity of $866 million and $729 million as of January 28, 2023 and July 30, 2022, respectively.





Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Details related to the company's cash flows for the year-to-date period ended July 29, 2023 are as follows:

Net cash provided by operating activities of $216 million.

of $216 million. Net cash used for investing activities of $90 million.

of $90 million. Net cash used for financing activities of $23 million.





Depreciation and amortization was $72 million for the year-to-date period ended July 29, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Full Year Outlook

The following outlook replaces all previous full year guidance. For fiscal 2023, the company now expects:

Net sales growth of around 10% from $3.7 billion in 2022. This is an increase to the previous outlook of up 2% to 4%. The current outlook assumes that Abercrombie brands will continue to outperform Hollister brands. Also, fiscal 2023 includes a 53rd week for reporting purposes, along with net store expansion. The 53rd week is estimated to add approximately $45 million to total net sales in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

growth of around 10% from $3.7 billion in 2022. This is an increase to the previous outlook of up 2% to 4%. The current outlook assumes that Abercrombie brands will continue to outperform Hollister brands. Also, fiscal 2023 includes a 53rd week for reporting purposes, along with net store expansion. The 53rd week is estimated to add approximately $45 million to total net sales in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. Operating margin to be in the range of 8% to 9%. This range improves from the previous outlook of 5% to 6%. The current outlook includes a benefit of around 250 basis points from full year 2022 levels on expected net improvement in freight and raw material costs, and modest operating expense leverage with sales growth expected to more than offset higher expenses from the combination of inflation and increased investments for the 2025 Always Forward Plan initiatives, including an upgrade of our retail merchandising ERP system.

to be in the range of 8% to 9%. This range improves from the previous outlook of 5% to 6%. The current outlook includes a benefit of around 250 basis points from full year 2022 levels on expected net improvement in freight and raw material costs, and modest operating expense leverage with sales growth expected to more than offset higher expenses from the combination of inflation and increased investments for the 2025 Always Forward Plan initiatives, including an upgrade of our retail merchandising ERP system. Effective tax rate to be in the low-to-mid 30s. This replaces the previous outlook of high-30s. The current outlook assumes the continued inability to realize benefits on certain expected tax losses incurred outside of the U.S., although to a lesser extent than the prior outlook provided.

to be in the low-to-mid 30s. This replaces the previous outlook of high-30s. The current outlook assumes the continued inability to realize benefits on certain expected tax losses incurred outside of the U.S., although to a lesser extent than the prior outlook provided. Capital expenditures of approximately $160 million.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects:

Net sales growth to be up low double-digits compared to fiscal third quarter 2022 level of $880 million. Included in this outlook is the expected benefit of approximately 140 basis points from foreign currency.

growth to be up low double-digits compared to fiscal third quarter 2022 level of $880 million. Included in this outlook is the expected benefit of approximately 140 basis points from foreign currency. Operating margin to be in the range of 8% to 10% compared to an adjusted operating margin of 2.4% in Q3 2022. We expect the year-over-year improvement to be driven by a higher gross profit rate on lower freight costs and higher AURs and modest operating expense leverage on higher sales.

to be in the range of 8% to 10% compared to an adjusted operating margin of 2.4% in Q3 2022. We expect the year-over-year improvement to be driven by a higher gross profit rate on lower freight costs and higher AURs and modest operating expense leverage on higher sales. Effective tax rate to be in the mid-30s. This outlook assumes the continued inability to realize benefits on certain expected tax losses incurred outside of the U.S.





Conference Call

A presentation of second quarter results will be available in the "Investors" section at corporate.abercrombie.com at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET, today. Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.





Other Information

This document includes certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the company's results of operations or financial position. Additional details about non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the "Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" section. Sub-totals and totals may not foot due to rounding. Net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share financial measures included herein are attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co., excluding net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Unless otherwise noted, as used in this document, unless otherwise defined "Abercrombie brands" refers to the company's Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands and "Hollister brands" refers to the company's Hollister, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands. Additionally, references to "Americas" includes North America and South America, "EMEA" includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa and "APAC" includes the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids' eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering active lifestyle products, is designed to create happiness through movement. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D'Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 760 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 % of

Net Sales July 30, 2022 % of

Net Sales Net sales $ 935,345 100.0 % $ 805,091 100.0 % Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 350,965 37.5 % 339,200 42.1 % Gross profit 584,380 62.5 % 465,891 57.9 % Stores and distribution expense 352,730 37.7 % 340,791 42.3 % Marketing, general and administrative expense 144,502 15.4 % 124,168 15.4 % Asset impairment - - % 2,170 0.3 % Other operating (income) expense, net (2,694 ) (0.3)% 953 0.1 % Operating income (loss) 89,842 9.6 % (2,191 ) (0.3)% Interest expense, net 1,097 0.1 % 6,917 0.9 % Income (loss) before income taxes 88,745 9.5 % (9,108 ) (1.1)% Income tax expense 30,014 3.2 % 5,634 0.7 % Net income (loss) 58,731 6.3 % (14,742 ) (1.8)% Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,837 0.2 % 2,092 0.3 % Net income (loss) attributable to A&F $ 56,894 6.1 % $ (16,834 ) (2.1)% Net income (loss) per share attributable to A&F Basic $ 1.13 $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ 1.10 $ (0.33 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 50,322 50,441 Diluted 51,548 50,441

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 % of

Net Sales July 30, 2022 % of

Net Sales Net sales $ 1,771,339 100.0 % $ 1,617,853 100.0 % Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 677,165 38.2 % 702,416 43.4 % Gross profit 1,094,174 61.8 % 915,437 56.6 % Stores and distribution expense 684,343 38.6 % 678,334 41.9 % Marketing, general and administrative expense 287,133 16.2 % 246,317 15.2 % Asset impairment 4,436 0.3 % 5,592 0.3 % Other operating income, net (5,588 ) (0.3) % (2,889 ) (0.2) % Operating income (loss) 123,850 7.0 % (11,917 ) (0.7) % Interest expense, net 4,540 0.3 % 14,224 0.9 % Income (loss) before income taxes 119,310 6.7 % (26,141 ) (1.6) % Income tax expense 42,732 2.4 % 3,447 0.2 % Net income (loss) 76,578 4.3 % (29,588 ) (1.8) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,113 0.2 % 3,715 0.2 % Net income (loss) attributable to A&F. $ 73,465 4.1 % $ (33,303 ) (2.1) % Net income (loss) per share attributable to A&F Basic $ 1.47 $ (0.65 ) Diluted $ 1.43 $ (0.65 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 49,952 51,262 Diluted 51,535 51,262

Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company's operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, such as asset impairment charges, therefore supplementing investors' understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company's performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company's GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

In addition, at times the company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) digital net sales with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.

The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors' understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded items Adjusted

non-GAAP Asset impairment (2) $ 4,436 $ 4,436 $ - Operating income 123,850 (4,436 ) 128,286 Income before income taxes 119,310 (4,436 ) 123,746 Income tax expense (3) 42,732 (1,207 ) 43,939 Net income attributable to A&F $ 73,465 $ (3,229 ) $ 76,694 Net income per diluted share attributable to A&F $ 1.43 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.49 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 51,535 51,535

(1) "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store impairment charges of $4.4 million.

(3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded items Adjusted

non-GAAP Asset impairment (2) $ 5,592 $ 5,592 $ - Operating loss (11,917 ) (5,592 ) (6,325 ) Loss before income taxes (26,141 ) (5,592 ) (20,549 ) Income tax expense (3) 3,447 (1,529 ) 4,976 Net loss attributable to A&F $ (33,303 ) $ (4,063 ) $ (29,240 ) Net loss per diluted share attributable to A&F $ (0.65 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.57 ) Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 51,262 51,262

(1) "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $5.6 million.

(3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures Thirteen Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 and July 30, 2022 (in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 % Change Net sales GAAP (1) $ 935,345 $ 805,091 16 % Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) - 2,873 - % Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 935,345 $ 807,964 16 % Gross profit 2023 2022 BPS Change (3) GAAP (1) $ 584,380 $ 465,891 460 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) - (2,977 ) 60 Gross profit on a constant currency basis $ 584,380 $ 462,914 520 Operating income (loss) 2023 2022 BPS Change (3) GAAP (1) $ 89,842 $ (2,191 ) 990 Excluded items (4) - (2,170 ) 30 Adjusted non-GAAP $ 89,842 $ (21 ) 960 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) - (971 ) 10 Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis $ 89,842 $ (992 ) 970 Net income (loss) attributable to A&F 2023 2022 $ Change GAAP (1) $ 1.10 $ (0.33 ) $ 1.43 Excluded items, net of tax (4) - (0.03 ) 0.03 Adjusted non-GAAP $ 1.10 $ (0.30 ) $ 1.40 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) - (0.02 ) 0.02 Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis $ 1.10 $ (0.32 ) $ 1.42

(1) "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

(3) The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.

(4) Excluded items consist of $2.2 million pre-tax store asset impairment charges for the prior year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Net Sales by Geography and Brand Thirteen Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 and July 30, 2022 (in thousands, except percentage changes) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 GAAP

% Change



Non-GAAP Constant Currency Basis

% Change



GAAP GAAP Impact From Changes In

Foreign Currency Exchanges Rates (1) Non-GAAP Constant

Currency Basis Net sales by segment: (2) Americas $ 731,427 $ 613,244 $ (1,174 ) $ 612,070 19 % 19 % EMEA 171,962 164,827 5,306 170,133 4 % 1 % APAC 31,956 27,020 (1,259 ) 25,761 18 % 24 % Total company $ 935,345 $ 805,091 $ 2,873 $ 807,964 16 % 16 % 2023 2022 GAAP

% Change



Non-GAAP Constant Currency Basis

% Change



GAAP GAAP Impact From Changes In

Foreign Currency Exchanges Rates (1) Non-GAAP Constant

Currency Basis Net sales by brand: Abercrombie (3) 462,711 368,157 (71 ) 368,086 26 % 26 % Hollister (4) $ 472,634 $ 436,934 $ 2,944 $ 439,878 8 % 7 % Total company $ 935,345 $ 805,091 $ 2,873 $ 807,964 16 % 16 %

(1)The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

(2)Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to an individual country on the basis of the country in which the merchandise was sold for in-store purchases and on the basis of the shipping location provided by customers for digital orders.

(3)For purposes of the above table, Abercrombie includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.

(4)For purposes of the above table, Hollister includes the Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist brands.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) July 29, 2023 January 28, 2023 July 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 617,339 $ 517,602 $ 369,957 Receivables 112,597 104,506 79,820 Inventories 493,479 505,621 708,024 Other current assets 87,850 100,289 104,887 Total current assets 1,311,265 1,228,018 1,262,688 Property and equipment, net 553,680 551,585 511,181 Operating lease right-of-use assets 714,977 723,550 740,627 Other assets 216,792 209,947 219,598 Total assets $ 2,796,714 $ 2,713,100 $ 2,734,094 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 323,197 $ 258,895 $ 408,297 Accrued expenses 375,544 413,303 342,690 Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities 191,700 213,979 202,699 Income taxes payable 46,039 16,023 5,582 Total current liabilities 936,480 902,200 959,268 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities $ 692,046 $ 713,361 $ 714,265 Long-term borrowings, net 297,385 296,852 304,219 Other liabilities 92,019 94,118 83,415 Total long-term liabilities 1,081,450 1,104,331 1,101,899 Total Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stockholders' equity 768,306 694,841 661,788 Noncontrolling interests 10,478 11,728 11,139 Total stockholders' equity 778,784 706,569 672,927 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,796,714 $ 2,713,100 $ 2,734,094

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Operating activities Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 216,328 $ (259,733 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment $ (89,780 ) $ (59,582 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 7,972 Net cash used for investing activities $ (89,780 ) $ (51,610 ) Financing activities Payment of debt modification costs and fees (17 ) - Purchases of common stock - (117,775 ) Other financing activities (23,325 ) (17,649 ) Net cash used for financing activities $ (23,342 ) $ (135,424 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash $ (3,672 ) $ (7,567 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents $ 99,534 $ (454,334 ) Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, beginning of period $ 527,569 $ 834,368 Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, end of period $ 627,103 $ 380,034



