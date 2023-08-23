Georgia-Pacific Helps Bridge the Gap: Empowering Atlanta's Low-Income Residents by Closing the Digital Divide

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / With a commitment to empowering individuals and building stronger communities, Georgia-Pacific has partnered with the non-profit organization PCs for People to support digital inclusion in underserved areas in Atlanta.

PCs for People provides low-cost internet service, computers, digital education, and responsible e-waste recycling. Over the past 19 years, the organization has distributed over 260,000 computers, subscribed thousands of families to low-cost internet, and recycled millions of pounds of electronics.

As of 2019, more than 12 percent of Fulton County households lack a computer or broadband subscription 1. To address this disparity, Georgia-Pacific and PCs for People strategically placed an antenna on the GP Center tower to bring affordable internet to the English Avenue area on Atlanta's west side. Residents and nonprofits can now work with PCs for People to acquire discounted internet and computers.

Through our stewardship framework, Georgia-Pacific seeks to make society better through community involvement and philanthropy. By investing in programs that empower people to contribute and prioritizing education, Georgia-Pacific is committed to supporting youth and making a lasting impact in the communities where we operate.

Learn more about the work PCs for People is doing to close the gap on the digital divide.

(Photo Courtesy: Justin Seabolt) Georgia-Pacific and PCs for People strategically placed an antenna on the GP Center tower in downtown Atlanta to bring affordable internet to the English Avenue area on Atlanta's west side.

