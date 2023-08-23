Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036 | Ticker-Symbol: GIS
Tradegate
23.08.23
16:23 Uhr
71,28 Euro
+0,88
+1,25 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,3071,3616:28
71,2871,3616:28
ACCESSWIRE
23.08.2023 | 14:50
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gilead Sciences: How Gilead's Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing Team Delivers Transformative Medicines

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Gilead Sciences

When Stacey Ma was a little girl, her dream was to work with patients as a doctor. "As it turns out, I became an engineer who makes medicine to help patients," says Stacey, who joined Gilead last summer to lead the Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing (PDM) team as Executive Vice President.

Stacey oversees a group that's deeply involved in every stage of the process of creating a new medicine. At the earliest stage, PDM's formulation scientists, process chemists and bioengineers look at a drug candidate and determine such things as whether it can be absorbed by patients or survive being transported and stored and made in sufficient quantities.

If an experimental medicine makes it to the clinical trial stage, PDM teams work to ensure an adequate and high-quality supply. They play a key role in supporting regulatory filings. And if a product is approved, PDM is responsible for delivering an uninterrupted supply of high-quality medicine to people around the world.

"It's not easy to actually innovate a new medicine," says Stacey. "It takes all the different disciplinary expertise to come together - and PDM is one area of that."

As Stacey shares in the video above, Gilead has a long history of strength and speed in PDM. Her team partners closely with Research, Development, Commercial and other functions across the organization to ultimately deliver medicines to people living with some of the world's most devastating diseases.

"PDM is part of Gilead's success because of its innovation in creating manufacturing technology that delivers our transformative medicines as quickly as possible to patients," she says.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776263/How-Gileads-Pharmaceutical-Development-and-Manufacturing-Team-Delivers-Transformative-Medicines

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.