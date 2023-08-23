Unify Medical Announces CRADA Agreement With U.S. Special Operations Command

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Unify Medical, Inc., a privately-held, smart surgical visualization technology company, announced that, through a CRADA agreement with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) the company will collaborate to assess and develop surgical visualization technologies in blackout or low-light conditions.

The CRADA partnership helps fill the future technology advancement for effective and intuitive nighttime surgical visualization that can enable medics and surgeons to perform austere resuscitative and surgical care while maintaining strict light discipline. There is also an unmet clinical need for night vision surgical visualization with medical augmented reality capabilities. Unify Medical is assisting USSOCOM to accelerate development with these technologies.

"We are excited to partner with the USSOCOM to develop and prove new surgical visualization technologies that can be transitioned into high-value operational capabilities for the medical military," said Rick Kovach, CEO of Unify Medical. "This partnership will support the military far forward medical readiness initiatives. We aim to leverage our surgical visualization technology know-how to assist USSOCOM."

Unify Medical develops surgical visualization technologies, including fluorescent surgical solutions, to identify fluorescent lymph nodes so they can be removed more completely. The Company's first product is currently under development for use during multiple surgical applications and is not yet FDA-approved. For more information, visit www.unifymedical.com.

