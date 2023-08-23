Otuvy, Inc.: Otuvy Emerges as the New Face of Innovation: A 20-Year Milestone Marked by a Fresh Identity and a Novel Product

In an exciting development, CleanTelligent Software, a recognized name in the facility services industry for its two decades of exceptional janitorial management software, is thrilled to unveil its new identity, Otuvy.

The decision to transition to Otuvy underscores the company's unwavering commitment to meeting evolving customer needs and navigating the ever-changing landscape of the industry. Despite the name change, Otuvy remains dedicated to its core principles, maintaining its pursuit of excellence and commitment to quality.

Otuvy, which stands for "Outcomes to Verify," perfectly encapsulates the company's forward-looking vision. With this fresh beginning, Otuvy is enthusiastic about extending its product offerings to new service industries, all the while continuing to grow alongside its current clientele.

Central to this transformation is the launch of Otuvy Frontline, an innovative platform poised to revolutionize how service professionals handle their tasks. Otuvy's CEO, Caden Hutchens, shares that the app was crafted with a deep understanding of the challenges encountered by on-site and field service personnel operating on the frontlines.

Hutchens explains, "Otuvy Frontline is designed to empower employees by fostering accountability, clarity, and recognition for a job well done. By placing work management capabilities directly in the hands of every employee, not just management, the app reduces the need for constant follow-ups and repetitive instructions, ultimately boosting overall efficiency."

While Otuvy QM (the platform formerly known as CleanTelligent) will continue to cater to facility management professionals, Otuvy Frontline targets service experts spanning a range of industries on the frontline, including cleaning, maintenance, construction, landscaping, safety, security, and more.

One of the standout features of the app is its customizable nature, allowing users to tailor it to their specific requirements. Additionally, the app's reporting functionality offers insights into team performance, enabling managers to make informed, data-driven decisions and optimize their operations.

