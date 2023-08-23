AmpliTech Group, Inc.: AmpliTech Group Named Finalist in Prestigious HIA-LI 29th Annual Business Achievement Awards

Finalists Represent Top Contenders for Long Island-based Business Awards; Winners will be Announced during HIA-LI Annual Business Achievement Awards, Thursday, September 21, 2023

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / AmpliTech Group, Inc (Nasdaq:AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems, and a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a Small Business finalist in the Business Achievement Awards competition conducted by HIA-LI, the recognized voice for business on Long Island. Recipients will be announced during an awards ceremony at Crest Hollow Country Club, 8325 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY 11797 from 11:00 AM- 1:30 PM on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

"AmpliTech Group is honored to be among the finalists in the Small Business category of the HIA-LI Business Achievement Awards," said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. "The HIA-LI Business Achievement Awards are among the most prestigious honors awarded to outstanding Long Island-based businesses. For nearly two decades, HIA-LI has recognized the best of the best business on Long Island and AmpliTech Group is proud to be among those nominated."

"HIA-LI is pleased to recognize AmpliTech Group as a finalist in the Small Business of our Business Achievement Awards competition," said Terri Alessi-Miceli, President & CEO of HIA-LI. "Our finalists represent some of the highest performing and best-run companies on Long Island and in the world. AmpliTech Group has been named a finalist in recognition of its achievements in industry leadership, creativity, successful business operations, corporate vision, and other characteristics vital to developing and growing a winning organization."

In choosing the finalists, the selection committee considered multiple factors. The award criteria include:

Positive employer/employee relations

Commitment to the growth or betterment of the Long Island business community

Revenue and profitability trends over the last three years

Three to five-year vision for the company's future

Additional criteria that were considered include:

Recent outstanding accomplishments

Technical innovation or innovative processes

Expansion into new markets

Industry leadership

Overcoming adversity

Those interested in attending the luncheon, or companies interested in becoming sponsors, should contact Anthony Forgione, HIA-LI Director of Business Development, at aforgione@hia-li.org or 631-543-5355.

About HIA-LI

HIA-LI helps Long Island businesses prosper. For over 43 years, we have been the recognized voice for business on Long Island and a powerful force and economic engine for regional development. We provide a forum for business leaders to network, problem-solve and obtain advice on critical issues facing their businesses. Our member companies represent tens of thousands of business professionals. We're headquartered in and support one of the largest industrial parks in the United States. HIA-LI programs and events promote strategic partnerships, targeted networking, information sharing and business advocacy. Members benefit from our committees, educational programs, career resources, research capabilities, mentoring opportunities, and business advisory services. For more information, visit http://www.hia-li.org or call 631-543-5355.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc., a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com

