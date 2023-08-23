Accounting Partners who adopt and onboard clients to the Expensify Card can now receive 50 basis points in revenue share or additional cash back for clients.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the financial management super app for expenses and corporate cards, has announced a new revenue share program for all its valued accounting partners beginning in September 2023. As part of the ExpensifyApproved! Accountants partnership program, all registered partners will now receive a remarkable 0.5% revenue share on every client's Expensify Card purchases, in addition to the existing 1% to 2% cash back reward enjoyed by all Expensify cardholders.

The introduction of the revenue share underscores Expensify's unwavering dedication to fostering strong partnerships and rewarding accountants and bookkeepers for their continued collaboration. This initiative complements the comprehensive suite of benefits already available to ExpensifyApproved! Accounting partners, including complimentary accounts for staff, flexible month-to-month pricing for clients, and a dedicated partner manager ensuring tailored support.

"Expensify has always invested deeply with their accounting partners, from dedicated partner support to ExpensiCon," says Floriana Allen, Senior Manager, Advisory Services at Wiss Company. "The revenue share program takes this investment to a whole new level, allowing partners to share in the economics of Expensify's business model while providing clients with the best tools for automating their spend needs," continues Allen.

Starting in September, partners will begin to see the revenue share payments sent via Expensify's Bill Pay feature. This efficient process ensures that partners can reap the benefits of their hard work and dedication without any paperwork. Partners can also choose to pass the 0.5% of spending back to their clients as additional cash back.

"We're thrilled to announce this exciting enhancement to our ExpensifyApproved! Accountants program," says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. "This revenue share initiative is a testament to our commitment to providing our partners with the tools and incentives they need to succeed. We believe that by sharing our success with partners and clients, we can collectively drive growth, efficiency, and prosperity."

For more information about the ExpensifyApproved! Accountants program and the new 0.5% revenue share feature, partners are encouraged to reach out to their dedicated partner manager

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, travel booking, and chat in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

