New Product Offers Digital Returns Portal and End-to-End Post-Purchase Communications

parcelLab, the premier global provider of post-purchase customer experience software, today announced the launch of Retain. The new product provides the uncomplicated returns experience today's consumers expect, while providing brands with the flexibility and customization options needed to reduce costs, recover more revenue, and make returns more sustainable.

Retain uplevels the returns, warranty, and exchange process from paper to digital, featuring a digital returns portal as well as tracking and communications to enable customers to effortlessly register their returns, get a label or QR code, and track returns. Personalized emails and a customized Returns Status Page deliver end-to-end post-purchase communication to drive web traffic and repeat purchases.

Returns remain an untapped part of the post-purchase experience and the next revenue retention opportunity for brands. A recent parcelLab study found that brands' return policies influence 92% of consumers and 54% of consumers expect access to the return process status at any time. To meet this overwhelming market demand, parcelLab developed Retain to empower retailers to deliver their customers the tools and transparency they require while ensuring personalized journeys that build and sustain customer loyalty over time.

Retain is supported by parcelLab's secure, enterprise-grade infrastructure that brings together a multitude of data sources to provide brands with greater visibility into the post-purchase journey. The platform's flexible and intuitive data model works to speed up retailers' ability to personalize returns experiences, such as managing multi-shipment returns, presenting content specific returns reasons, equipping customer service agents with returns process overrides, and delivering targeted content by customer segment.

Once implemented in 10 weeks by parcelLab's dedicated and specialist implementation team of data scientists, logistics experts, and project managers, parcelLab brands typically experience eight new touchpoints, a 10% increase in customer retention, and 5% fewer returns that allow retailers to build upon the foundation of their loyal customer bases.

"We are thrilled to integrate parcelLab's latest product feature into our post-purchase experience. The uncomplicated returns process aligns perfectly with WYZE's commitment to customer satisfaction and seamless shopping," said Veronica Lu, Senior E-Commerce Growth Marketer at WYZE. "With Retain, we can offer our customers an even more intuitive and efficient returns experience, something that's paramount in today's retail landscape. The flexibility and customization options provided by parcelLab's innovative platform allow us to not only reduce operational costs but also make our returns process more sustainable. It's a win-win for WYZE and our valued customers."

"Retailers have an opportunity to turn potential customer dissatisfaction into opportunities for revenue retention," said Tobias Buxhoidt, Founder and CEO of parcelLab. "With Retain, brands can drive down costs with operational efficiency, maximize repeat purchases, and engage customers with white-labeled brand communications that provide complete transparency into the returns process. parcelLab's award-winning post-purchase solutions are delivering the future of retail through transforming mundane operational touchpoints into unique moments of pure joy for customers."

About parcelLab

parcelLab is the only truly global enterprise post-purchase software provider, enabling brands to increase top-line revenue, decrease operational cost, and optimize customer experience in an unprecedented way. Our award-winning post-purchase platform empowers brands to transform mundane operational touchpoints into the most differentiated and personalized experience, creating unique moments of pure joy for their customers. Trusted by over 800+ brands including IKEA, Chico's, H&M, and Yeti, we actively manage the post-purchase experience across 175 countries and track shipping data from more than 350 carriers worldwide. Find out more at www.parcelLab.com.

