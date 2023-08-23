Appointment expands Fannin's leadership role as Global Head of Securities Finance

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced Dane Fannin will lead its growing Global Foreign Exchange business, expanding his Securities Finance role.

As global head of Global Foreign Exchange (GFX) and Securities Finance, Fannin, who joined Northern Trust in 2006, will be responsible for the continued technology innovation and business growth across the suite of GFX and Securities Finance solutions. He reports to Guy Gibson, executive vice president and global head of Capital Markets, Banking Treasury Services.

Gibson said: "We are excited to announce this expansion in Dane's responsibilities which reflect his strong vision and leadership in the development of our integrated capabilities across our global Securities Finance business. Dane's dual focus will support our clients as they increasingly look for holistic solutions across their FX and Securities Finance needs to meet their liquidity and portfolio optimisation objectives."

Dane started his career with Northern Trust in London in 2006 within Securities Lending. He subsequently spent 12 years in Asia-Pacific holding a number of positions within Northern Trust's Capital Markets business, including managing the APAC Securities Lending trading team in Hong Kong. Prior to assuming his role as global head of Securities Finance, Dane was head of Capital Markets Asia-Pacific.

Northern Trust's Securities Finance offers a suite of integrated capabilities across Securities Lending Borrowing, Financing Liquidity and Collateral Solutions allowing clients to drive greater portfolio optimization.

GFX provides a range of liquidity, trading, transaction processing and outsourced FX solutions for institutional investors across Direct FX, eFX, Currency Management, CompleteFX and Custody FX.

Securities Finance and GFX are part of Northern Trust Capital Markets which serves the evolving needs of institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe through flexible, customized solutions across the investment lifecycle. It is a division of Northern Trust Asset Servicing.

About Northern Trust Capital Markets

Northern Trust Capital Markets is comprised of a number of Northern Trust entities that provide trading and execution services on behalf of institutional clients, including foreign exchange, institutional brokerage, securities finance and transition management services. Foreign exchange, securities finance and transition management services are provided by The Northern Trust Company (TNTC) globally, and Northern Trust Global Services SE (NTGS SE) in the European Economic Area (EEA). Institutional Brokerage services including ITS are provided by NTGS SE in the EEA, Northern Trust Securities LLP (NTS LLP) in the rest of EMEA, Northern Trust Securities Australia Pty Ltd (NTSA) in APAC and Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (NTSI) in the United States, member FINRA, SIPC and a subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation.

For legal and regulatory information about our offices and legal entities, visit northerntrust.com/disclosures.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230823715382/en/

Contacts:

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 20 7982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com

Marcel Klebba

+44 (0) 20 7982 1994

Marcel_Klebba@ntrs.com



US Canada:

John O'Connell

+1 312 444 2388

John_O'Connell@ntrs.com