Kidoodle.TV Launches Educators Initiative to Support Classroom Learning

Following on the KidoodlED Million Dollar School Giveaway, A Parent Media Co. Inc. brings Safe Streaming to the classroom with Teachers' Corner.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / A Parent Media Co. Inc. ("APMC"), the owner of Kidoodle.TV® and a leader in Safe Streaming, is proud to announce the launch of Teachers' Corner: an innovative initiative aimed at providing support to teachers by enhancing the classroom learning experience, while providing a safe space for children online. Through this effort, Kidoodle.TV aims to create teaching modules that make lessons more engaging and entertaining for students, all while easing the workload for educators.

Highlights of Teachers' Corner include:

Engaging Lesson Plans: Recognizing the challenges teachers face in maintaining students' interest during class time, Teachers' Corner offers modern teaching modules that seamlessly blend education and entertainment, all within a Safe Streaming environment. Lesson plans are thoughtfully designed by educators, for educators, to align with curriculum standards while infusing an element of fun, ensuring that learning is an enjoyable experience for both students and teachers. Exclusive App Category: On the Kidoodle.TV service, Teachers' Corner will live as a dedicated category. The category will contain content referenced in the teaching materials offered in support to teachers, parents, and children. Resource Microsite: All teaching resources can be found at https://teachers-corner.kidoodle.tv/. The resource-rich site provides educators with the ability to access and download lesson plans, activity sheets, and more, free of charge, allowing teachers to tailor their lessons based on the learning styles of their students. Curated Content Offering: Utilizing the Kidoodle.TV library, Teachers' Corner will focus on education-based shows and creators, including Danny Go, Kids Learning Tube, Sid the Science Kid, Doggyland, Operation Ouch, Fast Forward Girls, The Dodo, Kidoodle.TV Original: What's the Word?, and more.

"Our commitment to education goes beyond the conventional. With the launch of Teachers' Corner, we're excited to transform the way educators engage with their students," says Neil Gruninger, APMC President and Chief Product Officer. "We believe that by merging education and entertainment, we can create a dynamic learning atmosphere that sparks curiosity and passion among students while supporting teachers with valuable tools to enrich their teaching methods."

Teachers' Corner launched on August 15, 2023, with Initial lesson plans focused on kindergarten through third grade. APMC invites educators, schools, and parents to explore these resources at https://teachers-corner.kidoodle.tv/ and on the Kidoodle.TV service, on their mobile or streaming device.

"The feedback we received during the KidoodlED Million Dollar Giveaway inspired us to further our commitments in creating a safe place online for students to learn. Teachers' Corner is the alternative parents and teachers have been looking for in the classroom," said Gruninger.

About APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc. is a family-based media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands, including Kidoodle.TV®, Glitch+, and Safe Exchange. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind with every show* vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products.

Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

*Content availability varies by location.

Facebook: facebook.com/KidoodleTV

Twitter: twitter.com/kidoodleTV

Instagram: instagram.com/kidoodletv/

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/kidoodletv

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

Nicole Lohka

Director of Program Operations

nicole@kidoodle.tv

SOURCE: Kidoodle.TV

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776266/KidoodleTV-Launches-Educators-Initiative-to-Support-Classroom-Learning