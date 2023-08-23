Feedzai positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK MatrixTM for Behavioral Biometrics by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading vendors.

SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading vendors. Feedzai, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Feedzai as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Behavioral Biometrics, 2023 .

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Yashi Saxena, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Feedzai provides Behavioral Biometrics capabilities as a part of its Digital Trust solution, providing a holistic approach for an end-to-end risk management lifecycle and, enabling the identification of fraudulent activities such as impersonation and manipulation fraud. The company's key differentiated offerings include omnichannel case management, whitebox explanations, a data science studio, segment-of-one profiles, link analysis, and production-ready models." "With its overall sophisticated Behavioral Biometrics offerings, ability to cater to a wide range of use cases, and robust strategy and roadmap, Feedzai continues to retain its position as a leader and has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact in the 2023 SPARK MatrixTM: Behavioral Biometrics," adds Yashi.

Pedro Barata, Chief Product Officer, at Feedzai added: "We are honored to be named 2023 technology leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. This acknowledgement serves as strong evidence that Feedzai is at the forefront of innovation when it comes to protecting the world's largest financial institutions and their customers."

"To have Feedzai's Digital Trust platform, which helps financial institutions fight malwares, impersonation, and network manipulation attacks - being recognised as a top performer in the Behavioral Biometrics market is a fantastic achievement reflecting the collective dedication of the Feedzai team. We will continue to focus on developing future-ready technology as we continue in our mission to combat financial crime."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Behavioral Biometrics:

A technology that passively and continuously monitors, analyzes, and authenticates users based on their behavioral, cognitive, and response attributes such as keystroke dynamics, device handling, touchscreen interaction, mouse movements, navigation pattern, form context and fluency, and data familiarity across the entire customer lifecycle. Behavioral Biometrics leverages advanced analytics and machine learning modules to continuously generate behavioral risk scores that help reduce false positives, minimize risk identification and remediation time, and drive frictionless customer experience.

To combat the increasing frequency of fraud attacks, FIs are prioritizing the implementation of diverse security measures and strategies, while simultaneously strengthening their user authentication capabilities. By doing so, they aim to protect their customers and safeguard their assets from potential threats. A Behavioral Biometrics solution provides FIs in combating escalating risks by offering robust and scalable authentication capabilities. Through its risk-based approach, it enables organizations to elevate the customer experience. By analyzing user behavior across online channels, Behavioral Biometrics also reduces the administrative burden of managing user accounts.

About Feedzai

About Feedzai: Feedzai is the world's first RiskOps platform, protecting people and payments with a comprehensive suite of AI-based solutions designed to stop fraud and financial crime. Feedzai is trusted by leading financial institutions to manage critical risk and compliance processes, safeguarding trillions of dollars of transactions while improving the customer experience and protecting the privacy of everyday users. For more information, visit feedzai.com .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

